WSU freshman guard Marcus Wilson to enter transfer portal, becoming third Cougar to do so

PULLMAN – Make it three Washington State players to enter the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Marcus Wilson is expected to enter the portal, multiple sources confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Friday, dealing another blow to the Cougars’ program. Wilson played in just four games this season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-3 Wilson, who was seeing rotation minutes before suffering his injury in a neutral-site loss to Iowa on Nov. 15, is the third Cougar to enter the portal since WSU bowed out of the West Coast Conference Tournament on March 9. In the portal, he joins guards Nate Calmese and Isaiah Watts, who combined for 17.2 points 6.5 assists per game.

The Portal Report was the first to report the news of Wilson’s decision, citing agent Ryan Murphy, who committed to play for WSU in September 2018, only to decommit seven months later.

Wilson’s injury is still keeping him on the sideline, so his departure doesn’t affect WSU’s first-round game with Georgetown in the College Basketball Crown, set for 8 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas.

In four games, Wilson totaled six points, all of which came on two 3-pointers in a November win over Idaho. In 30 total minutes, Wilson also posted three rebounds, two assists and one steal, underscoring the two-way ability that played a key role in making his future look so promising.

“When you’re trying to create a role, you just gotta find one thing that when the head coach says, ‘Man, we’re missing this, I can look to Marcus to go do it,’ ” WSU coach David Riley said after a win over Idaho. “Marcus has been (that) defensively. Like, ‘Hey, we’re missing defense. I know that he’s gonna be solid on that end.’ ”

Wilson played his senior year of high school ball at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, where led the team in assists and helped the Bears reach the Boys Division 3 Arizona State quarterfinals. He was also nominated for a 2024 McDonald’s All-America .

A three-star prospect (247 Sports) out of high school, Wilson committed to WSU under former head coach Kyle Smith, who departed last season for the same job at Stanford. Wilson elected to stay committed to the Cougars, choosing them over offers from Fresno State and New Mexico, the latter of which is based in Albuquerque, where Wilson played football in 2021 and 2022.

WSU is slated to bid farewell to at least six players entering 2025-26 – forwards Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup (out of eligibility); guards Calmese and Watts (portal); wing Cedric Coward (likely turning pro); and Wilson.

Sophomore wing LeJuan Watts, who said, “I’m a Coug, for sure,” after WSU’s WCC Tournament loss, has not made an official announcement on if he’s staying or leaving. His retention would amount to a giant boon for WSU, as would decisions from guards Tomas Thrastarson and Ri Vavers, both of whom said they plan to return to WSU after the tourney loss to San Francisco.