Chewelah police chief recovering from heart surgery complications

Chewelah Police Chief Keith Cochran is still in the hospital after suffering complications from open heart surgery in January and faces a long road to recovery. Police Captain Alex Lever is the acting chief in his absence.

Although Cochran’s heart procedure was successful, his blood pressure dropped in the aftermath and required heavy medication that caused liver, kidney and circulation issues. His blood pressure has stabilized, but most of his fingers were amputated at the second knuckle and his legs were amputated midcalf, his wife, Sara Cochran, shared in an update on a GoFundMe supporting his recovery.

Once he recovers from the amputations, he will begin working with prosthetics. He likely has several more months in the hospital and rehab. His health insurance won’t cover all the costs.

“This is life-changing for us,” Sara Cochran wrote. “It will require some changes to our home, a new car with hand controls, and probably many adaptive devices we haven’t even thought of yet. But we are happy that he is alive and mentally himself. It will take a while, but eventually he will be mobile and able to do the things he loves again.”

The GoFundMe had raised $10,824 Friday afternoon.

Cochran was sworn in as chief in June 2023, filling a vacancy left by Ryan Panke, who was fired after an investigation into his work performance.

Before joining the police department, Cochran worked for the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years as a deputy and then a sergeant.

In a Facebook post sharing the GoFundMe link, Sheriff Brad Manke recalled attending college with Cochran when they worked together as security guards.

“He and his family could use our help,” Manke wrote.

Cochran reportedly had the foresight to ensure an interim chief could act in his place. After a cardiac emergency in October put him in the hospital for a few weeks, Cochran asked the Chewelah City Council to create a captain position that could take over in the chief’s absence, the Chewelah Independent reported. Alex Lever, who had been the school resource officer, was promoted to the role.

Cochran told the council in January before his surgery he planned to be off work for three months, according to the Independent.

Chewelah Mayor Greg McCunn said the city has no comment on the outlook of Cochran remaining as police chief.