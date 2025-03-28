Denmark rebukes US for tone after Vance’s Greenland trip

By Kate Sullivan and Stephanie Lai Bloomberg News

Denmark’s foreign minister responded to the “tone” of U.S. remarks after Vice President JD Vance visited Greenland, the remote and resource-rich Arctic island coveted by President Donald Trump.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Denmark is open to discussions with the U.S., but urged an end to Washington’s hostile messaging.

“Of course, we are open to criticism,” he said in a three-minute video posted on social media. “But let me be completely honest: We do not appreciate the tone in which it’s being delivered … this is not how you speak to your close allies.”

Speaking Friday afternoon during a tour of the Pituffik Space Base, Vance chided fellow NATO member Denmark. “You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland, you have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass, filled with incredible people,” Vance said.

The scolding came as Greenland formed a government that excludes the hard-liners seeking fast independence. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the new prime minister and winner of March elections, has spelled out clearly that Greenland isn’t for sale. Vance on Friday said U.S. control of Greenland would be “a lot better economically” for the island’s 57,000 residents.

Rasmussen said Denmark respects the U.S. position that it needs a greater military presence in Greenland. He noted that the U.S. once had 17 military installations and thousands of troops stationed there; the Pituffik is the remaining outpost.

“We – Denmark and Greenland – are very much open to discussing this with you, with an open mind,” Rasmussen said.

He added that Greenland is also part of NATO and covered by NATO’s security guarantees, and that Denmark has recently increased its own spending on Arctic defense.

Back in Washington, Trump said the U.S. needed control of the semi-autonomous Danish territory “for international security.”

“We have to have Greenland,” Trump said. At the Pituffik Space Base, Vance said the president believed “this island is not safe.”

“Denmark has not kept pace in devoting the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops and in my view to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and from other nations,” he said.

The campaign has left the 33-year-old Nielsen in an uncomfortable position at the center of a geopolitical battle for possession of mineral wealth as melting ice caps open up shipping routes in a remote and once inaccessible region.

The stakes were made clear by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who weighed in on the eve of the visit from the Arctic port of Murmansk to say he was watching the situation very closely – and that Trump’s claim was “serious.”

Russia and U.S. are engaged directly in negotiations over Ukraine, and Putin’s decision to opine on Greenland, given all the sensitivities around it, signposted his own strategic interest in the Arctic as the one-time Cold War foes take stock of their own spheres of influence.

Trump underscored the strategic importance of the island as he spoke to reporters on Friday.

“If you look at Greenland right now, if you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place, and we’re not going to be able to do that,” he said. “We’re not really not relying on Denmark, or anybody else to take care of that situation.”

This is the charged political climate that Vance flew into. He was joined by his wife, Usha Vance, and national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright – who were originally on the trip, then off, then put back on.

European officials are inherently suspicious of Trump’s second in command and his antipathy for Europe. At the Munich Security Conference, he eviscerated the continent and told them they were afraid of their own voters. This trip makes him the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Greenland.

The way he joined the Greenland tour was unusual.

It was originally envisaged as a delegation led by his wife, along with Waltz and Wright. It was also marketed as a friendly-family excursion to take in the sights, including a national dog sled race.

But Danish and local officials were triggered both by the size of the party and the real intentions of the trip. The backlash led to the group and itinerary being reduced.

The end result was an actual upgrade to the scope of the visit – one that Vance sought to downplay. He said on video message that he didn’t want to let his wife “have all that fun by herself.”

And at early stops, Vance kept things lighthearted – employing an expletive to complain about the below-freezing temperatures, eating lunch with service members and ribbing the base’s colonel about her participation in a polar bear plunge.

And Trump himself sidestepped a question of how forcefully he would pursue the territory by underscoring the historic ties between the U.S., Greenland, and Denmark.

“We get along well with Greenland, we get along very well with Denmark,” he said. “We’ve always had Denmark. There’s a lot of business in the United States. We don’t do so much there, but they do a lot of business in the United States, and I think they want to see, I think everybody wants to see that work out.”

But that approach had curdled by a news conference later in the afternoon. While Vance said there were no immediate plans to expand the U.S. military presence on the island, he also discounted allied outrage over Trump’s intentions and suggestions that administration officials had disrespected European contributions to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Recognizing that there are important security partnerships in the past does not mean that we can’t have disagreements with allies in the present about how to preserve our shared security for the future,” Vance said.

It’s not clear there’s support within Greenland for the U.S. to seize the island. A poll found that 85% don’t support the initiative.

But Trump remains unconvinced.

“I don’t know,” Trump said in interview on Wednesday with conservative talk show host Vince Coglianese. “I don’t think they’re uneager, but I think that we have to do it, and we have to convince them.”