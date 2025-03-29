Gov. Ferguson visits Spokane Veterans Home as state plans replacement project

Gov. Bob Ferguson hopes to build a new state veterans home near the federal VA hospital in northwest Spokane if funding can be secured.

Ferguson toured the existing Spokane Veterans Home in the Rockwood neighborhood Saturday during his first visit to Spokane as governor.

“I like getting out of the office and seeing places where the state provides important services,” Ferguson said.

As one of four homes run by the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, the facility provides nursing care for about 98 resident veterans.

Director David Puente Jr. said the department has identified potential property for a new location adjacent to the Mann-Grandstaff U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Being closer to the hospital will make it easier to provide health care.

A new building would have better amenities, and a larger location could have more outdoor space for better quality of life, Puente said. The current facility is on less than two acres and only has a small patio and garden that was added in 2023.

The replacement project will require a combination of state and federal dollars. Puente submitted a request for a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs construction grant and a capital budget request to the Legislature.

“That will be part of my next trip to Washington, D.C., to really advocate for this” Ferguson said. “Because it is needed for folks who served our country to have a facility that matches their contributions to our state and country. We should match that with a facility that is appropriate.”

While Ferguson was in town, he also met with Mayor Lisa Brown to discuss the budget challenges the state is facing and the implications for Spokane.

“I’ve known the mayor for many years, we’ve worked very closely over the years, so it’s also just mostly staying in touch, making sure we’re communicating,” he said.

Ferguson said he plans to have a news conference on the budget next week in Olympia.