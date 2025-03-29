His coffee shop has become a late-night hangout to break Ramadan fast

Ahmad Ayyad, owner of Detour Coffee Co., prepares coffee at his location in Arlington, Virginia. (Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post)

By Hau Chu Washington Post

Ahmad Ayyad was standing behind the counter of his coffee shop in Arlington, Virginia, trying to quickly finish a steak salad. Most of the year, he says, he thrives on the predictability of things like the number of egg whites or grams of protein he eats daily.

But he was weighing a more precious unit of measurement this night: time.

When would the night rush happen?

Could he bake enough desserts tonight?

When would it be slow enough to close up and go home?

By his own estimate, Ayyad, 45, had slept maybe three to four hours total over the past two nights. It was 9:39 p.m. In about an hour, he would clock in for his second consecutive night shift at Detour Coffee Co., which is open until 2 a.m. throughout Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting and reflection for Muslims that lasts 29 to 30 days.

He fasts between sunrise and sunset. The steak salad was his second meal of the night. Meal No. 1 was at 7:23 p.m.: dates, bananas, oats and berries all thrown in a blender. He got sidetracked chatting with friends who were in the shop with their infant son.

Ayyad needed to do one more thing before he started work. He pulled himself a shot of espresso and headed out the door.

It was time for tarawih, the evening prayer during Ramadan – a moment for Ayyad to find peace before what he expected to be a busy shift.

Ayyad has needed to seek solace.

One of his older sisters, Sanieh, died of stomach cancer last year. Ayyad is one of nine siblings, and Sanieh was the tough one. She would be the one to stand up to her siblings’ bullies.

Ayyad, a Palestinian American, also can’t shake what’s happening to loved ones amid the Israel-Gaza war. He spent his teenage years with his grandmother in Silwad, a village in the West Bank. He still visits Ramallah annually and keeps in touch through Instagram and WhatsApp.

“One of my friends, the day before yesterday, 14 people in his family got killed. I think that’s the hardest thing about Ramadan: waking up and not being that happy,” Ayyad said.

“There’s really nothing to celebrate that much. Because you see the constant killing and what’s going on there, so it’s like how can you celebrate or do anything?”

Ayyad knows he can’t control what happens in the geopolitical conflict. But keeping the restaurant open late for his fellow Muslims to break their fast is his way of uniting his community. Born in D.C., he remembers when Muslims would gather for suhoor and iftar, the predawn and postsunset meals during Ramadan, in private homes because they couldn’t find businesses that stayed open late enough.

This is only the second Ramadan he’s kept his shop open past its usual 10 p.m. closing time. Last year, business was a bit slow. But soon, people began packing the store nightly – some still in their thawbs or hijabs straight from prayer. He only has two baristas to cover the later shift, so he chips in during busy periods.

Ayyad said he didn’t even drink coffee before opening this shop in 2017, but he fell in love with coffeehouse culture. He visits Detour daily to bake, oversee inventory or wash dishes if needed.

On a recent night, dozens of customers were seated for hours working, chatting or playing Scrabble and Uno. The aroma of dark-roasted coffee blended with the smell of sliders and cheesy flatbreads.

A big rush of people never arrived, so Ayyad was able to talk with his customers.

“How’s your family?” a woman asked.

“You going upstairs later?” a man said. Thumps from the top-floor nightclub were bleeding through Detour’s ceiling.

Just before midnight, Ayyad stepped away to prepare baklava. He stirred walnut butter and ladled it onto phyllo dough, then drizzled honey over the top.

His chiropractor showed up. “When are you coming for your next appointment?” he said to Ayyad, laughing as he embraced him.

A little past 2 a.m., one of Ayyad’s friends asked him if he wanted to stay out. “Maybe,” he said.

What he really wanted to do was hit the gym, play with his dog, eat something before sunrise and then go to sleep.

Ramadan is almost over, but Ayyad still has one last task: a community dinner to close out the holiday. His mom will cook traditional Palestinian dishes, and the doors will stay open even after the food is gone.