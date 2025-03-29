ICE agents detain University of Minnesota international graduate student

By Elliot Hughes and Kyeland Jackson Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS – An international graduate student at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management was detained Thursday by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a situation the university described as “deeply concerning.”

In a statement to students Friday, President Rebecca Cunningham and two other school officials said the student, who was not identified, was detained at an off-campus residence. No other details about the circumstances were immediately available.

“We are actively working to gather more details about this incident,” said Cunningham, according to the statement.

She added: “The university had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred.”

Andria Waclawski, the university’s public relations director, said the detained student has asked for privacy. She added that state and federal privacy laws bar school officials from sharing a lot of information in such circumstances.

“We’re following the student’s lead and respecting their request for privacy,” Waclawski said.

The Graduate Labor Union, which represents graduate students, said in a statement that the detained student is receiving legal representation through the University Student Legal Service office. The union held a news conference Saturday in downtown Minneapolis.

“These actions are an affront to our civil liberties and the tenants of academic freedom,” the statement said.

“International students are a pillar of our university community and our union. We … will not stand by and allow their rights to be trampled.”

ICE did not respond to a request for more information Friday.

At universities across the country in recent weeks, federal agents have reportedly detained numerous international students with legal status in the United States without filing criminal charges. The Trump administration has particularly targeted those expressing pro-Palestinian views, raising alarms over free speech rights.

In a social media post on X, Gov. Tim Walz wrote that he had requested more information about the student’s detention from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and said he would share what he learns.

“The University of Minnesota is an international destination for education and research,” Walz wrote. “We have any number of students studying here with visas, and we need answers.”

In her statement, Cunningham emphasized that campus departments and university police officers don’t enforce federal immigration laws or inquire about an individual’s immigration status.

The university’s Council of Graduate Students issued a statement saying it was “deeply disturbed” about the student’s detention.

“We call on the federal government to comply with all court orders,” the statement said, “and we urge the university and its partners to do everything possible to defend all students, faculty, and staff, regardless of their nation of origin.”

Said Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley, who represents the university campus: “This frightening reality underscores the need for the city of Minneapolis, University of Minnesota, and all local governments to clearly and unambiguously condemn the Trump administration’s cruel and racist attacks, and invest resources into protecting vulnerable residents.”

DFL state Sen. Doron Clark, who represents the university area, said on social media that he was “saddened and angered that ICE is operating around the University of Minnesota. Our campuses should be a safe place for all students, staff, and visitors.”