Luis Gil, Anuar Pelaez score two goals apiece as Velocity rout Triumph 4-0

From staff reports

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Luis Gil and Anuar Pelaez each netted a brace and the Spokane Velocity shut out the Greenville Triumph 4-0 to earn its first League One win of the 2025 season at Paladin Stadium Saturday evening.

Spokane (1-1-1) was forced to play in its back half early as the Triumph (1-1-1) began the game aggressively, and controlled possession in the first ten minutes. However, it didn’t take long for the Velocity to generate momentum themselves and Lucky Opara and Luis Gil connected on two first-half goals.

In the 11th minute, Opara fed Gil with a well-placed ball on the right side of the penalty area. With a defender pressed against him, Gil one-tapped the ball past Greenville goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg into the bottom left corner of the frame, giving Spokane a 1-0 lead.

The pair connected one more time with an identical play. Off a ground pass from Opara, Gil rifled a left-footed shot to give Spokane a 2-0 cushion.

Later in the second period, Anuar Pelaez- who subbed in for Neco Brett early in the first half- earned his brace as he scored two consecutive goals in the final 30 minutes of the game.

At the 73-minute mark, Pelaez received a grounded cross from Shavon John-Brown in the goalie box. From a couple of feet away, Pelaez tapped the ball into the back of the net. Ten minutes later, the striker scored again off an assist from Ismaila Jome.

Spokane travels to Tukwila, Wash. to take on the Tacoma Defiance (USL2) in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday at Lampson Stadium at 7 p.m. That match will be streamed on U.S. Soccer’s youtube channel. Then, the Velocity will resume league play April 5 against the Portland Hearts of Pine at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN+.