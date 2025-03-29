Seattle Kraken eliminated from 2025 NHL playoffs contention

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

With nine games to go in the regular season, the Kraken were formally eliminated from 2025 postseason contention when the St. Louis Blues won their ninth game in a row against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Kraken’s game against the Dallas Stars later Saturday night will have no effect. The Blues’ improbable run has launched them into the second wild-card spot in the West. They were several spots behind the cutoff just a few weeks ago. They show no signs of slowing down.

Seattle has been unofficially counted out since the league’s break for Christmas. The Kraken fought off elimination for 36 hours with a 6-1 victory over the injury-hit Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

This is the second straight year the Kraken (31-36-6) will miss the postseason, and the third in the franchise’s four seasons of play.