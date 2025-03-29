This day in history: Expo ‘74’s deficit already covered by pledges;

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Expo ’74’s closing audit showed revenue of $28.4 million and expenses of $29.1 million.

That was a deficit of $723,961 – but that was “already covered by collected private pledges.”

Expo’s deputy general manager said that 331 “public-spirited individuals and businesses” had previously pledged $1.3 million to cover any deficit.

Most of those pledges had already been paid in full – more than enough to cover the deficit.

The remainder would be returned to those who pledged.

The Expo official said that all of the holders of Expo bonds were also paid back with an interest yield of 7.5%. He added that Expo itself paid the city $53,000 in business and occupation taxes, and the concessionaires paid far more.

“Expo was no burden on the public,” he said.

From 1925: Spokane claimed that its National Guard aviation unit was the finest on the West Coast.

Spokane’s “flying field” just east of the city was “now a military station with a personnel of 16 officers and 80 men and almost completely equipped for active service.”

The 116th Observation Squadron, under the command of Major John A. Fancher, owned two hangars with accommodations for 20 airplanes. Eight more “fast Curtiss planes were en route to Spokane from San Diego,” and four more planes would be available within days.

The field itself still needed some work. Plans were being made to “get rid of the gophers” – their holes were jeopardizing landings.

Also, a contract was being let to “clear the flying field of stones and rocks.”