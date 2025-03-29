‘Wow’ with color: Tips for infusing your home with bold, rich hues

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Color is everywhere, in nature, in fashion and in home décor. Some of the biggest trends in interior design these days revolve around color.

From the popularity of color drenching (spaces designed in a single color from the wall paint color to furnishings) to bold use of color through textiles, artwork and furnishings, muted and monochromatic is out and bold, rich color is in.

Interested in infusing more color into your space? Here are tips to help you “wow” with color.

Find inspiration. Inspiration for a color palette can come from anywhere. Popular options include artwork, textiles such as rugs and draperies, accessories, upholstery and fabrics.

Infuse wallpaper. Wallpaper is one of the best and easiest ways to bring texture and pattern into a room.

Add a surprise element. A popular designer trick is to introduce a surprise element such as an unexpected color or texture.

Layer various colors including tints, tones and shades. Mixing and layering color is a visual way to “trick the eye” allowing colors to appear blended and cohesive.

Use repetition. Repetition is a key element, allowing color to be sprinkled in multiple areas, which allows for multiple colors to be grouped into a single-color palette.