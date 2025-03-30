The Dirt: Hundred housing units planned for Perry Street

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Two residential buildings will be part of a new project planned near Liberty Park but north of Interstate 90, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane last week.

The $17 million project, dubbed Pacific & Perry Multifamily, will include a three-story building and a larger four-story building at 1408 E. Pacific Ave. The site will span much of the city block southeast of the intersection of Perry Street and Pacific Avenue.

According to plans, the larger building will consist of 70 apartment units and total roughly 60,000 square feet of living space. The other building will offer 31 units that total about 26,000 square feet.

Just north of Interstate 90, the project will combine some vacant lots and some residential lots with homes that will be demolished to make way for the buildings.

In sum, the buildings will offer 30 studio units, 44 one-bedroom and one-bathroom units, 12 two-bedroom and one-bathroom units, and 15 two-bedroom and two-bathroom units, plans show

The eight properties that comprise the construction site are owned by James Fox, according to the Spokane County property records.

Fox could not immediately be reached last week for comment.

West Hills housing project

About two years after the Catalyst Project was opened in the West Hills neighborhood by Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, the nonprofit submitted plans for another housing project in the area.

Dubbed the St. Agnes Family Haven, the development will include multiple buildings and 48 units of housing.

Roughly a mile east of Catalyst, at 4301 W. Sunset Blvd., St. Agnes is planned for a site at 2834 W. Sunset Blvd.

“We initially presented St. Agnes just before we opened the Catalyst Project, so there was a lot of angst in the neighborhood,” said Jonathan Mallahan, executive director of Catholic Housing Ventures.

Mallahan said some neighbors had the misperception that St. Agnes would be an emergency shelter, like Catalyst.

Instead, St. Agnes is planned to be a low income housing operation with its residents earning less than 60% of the area’s median income, he said.

“Making that point is important. The affordable apartments are really a use that is appropriate to the site with the adjacent trails, nearby healthcare and there’s a Rosauers right down the street,” Mallahan said.

“Since Catalyst, we’ve committed to increasing how we communicate our projects and we’ve been working with the residents of the West Hills to make this project something they can be proud of.”

St. Agnes will span roughly 2.5 acres, according to plans. Much of the site is currently vacant except for a building near its center where Catholic Housing Venutre’s offices are located.

As part of the project, a 4,500-square-foot structure will be added onto the offices, he said.

“A community room will be attached to our corporate offices that I’m currently sitting in,” he said. “The other two buildings will each have 24 units and offer one and two bedroom units”

At an estimated $8 million, the project earned funding from a partnership with Frontier Behavioral Health who will have personnel working at the site. St. Agnes likely will cater to residents who may suffer from behavioral issues, according to Mallahan.

“We wanted to fund this project without using low income tax credit dollars because that funding source can restrict some people from access, like full-time students for instance,” he said. “But with the help of Frontier, this housing could be for someone on downtown streets right now struggling with behavioral illness and with professionals on-site, they can live productive lives.”

Still in early design phases, Mallahan is unsure of the appearance of the buildings but ensures that his team is working closely with community members to ensure it fits with the surrounding area.

Construction is planned to begin in September and be completed in the later months of 2026, he said.

Latah Glen subdivision

re-submitted

Plans have been scaled back for the Latah Glen Community project from a 157-home subdivision to 148 homes, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane last week.

Developer William Nascimento for years has looked to develop the vacant plot of land at 1925 W. 36th Ave., into a manufactured home park.

Manufactured houses are pre-built and placed on a lot.

Nascimento, a founder of Laguna Canyon Group, a commercial real estate firm based in Irvine, California, has worked on the project as far back as 2019, according to city of Spokane records.

Progress has been halted by building moratoriums put in place to allow officials to update infrastructure to the area, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Despite the setbacks, Nascimento last week submitted plans that were tweaked from those previous to include fewer homes.

The 148 homes are planned to be leasable by tenants at an affordable rate, meaning the projected rent and utility costs would not exceed 30% of the area’s average household income, according to city records.

“Our team continues to diligently advance the development of Latah Glen, a thoughtfully planned land-lease community designed to provide homebuyers with affordable ownership opportunities,” Nascimento said in an October email.

The development would encompass roughly 40 acres just west of the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and South Cheney Spokane Road.

Last fall, Nascimento submitted an application to build a shared clubhouse for the community’s residents. According to city of Spokane records, the application review process has been halted because of details regarding the infrastructure to the development and the clubhouse.

If approved by the city, the structure will be one story tall, roughly 1,700 square feet and cost about $800,000 to construct, plans show.

“At the heart of the community will be the contemporary clubhouse, whose development will represent a significant milestone in realizing the ultimate project’s vision,” Nascimento said in the October email.

Nascimento could not be reached last week.

He hired Storhaug Engineering, a Spokane-based firm that specializes in long-plat planning, to design the project.