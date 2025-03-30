‘Very angry’: Trump offers most critical comments of Russia with threat of secondary tariffs

By Erica L. Green New York Times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump leveled his strongest criticism to date against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, threatening to impose “secondary tariffs” on Russia’s oil if the country thwarted negotiations on a ceasefire deal with Ukraine that would stop the fighting.

The comments, relayed on “Meet the Press” by the show’s host Kristen Welker, reflected a conversation she said she had hours earlier with Trump, in which he signaled growing impatience with the negotiations. Trump told her that tariffs of 25% to 50% on Russian oil could be imposed at “any moment” and that he planned to speak with his Russian counterpart this week.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault – which it might not be – but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said.

Trump has previously referred to secondary tariffs as levies on imports from countries that purchase products from a nation he’s targeted in his foreign policy. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The comments were notable given the steps that Trump has taken to align himself with Putin, despite the United States’ support for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than three years ago. Since taking office, Trump has declined to acknowledge that it was Russia who started the war, falsely declared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator” but not Putin, and accused Zelenskyy of not wanting peace.

Trump’s remarks also reflected his increasing promise to use tariffs to compel countries to bend to his domestic and foreign policy goals. In the same phone call, he said he would consider secondary tariffs on Iran if it did not reach a deal with the United States to ensure it did not develop a nuclear weapon, Welker said.

Trump told Welker that he was “very angry, pissed off” at Putin for questioning the credibility of Zelenskyy, and for discussing the prospect of new leadership in that country. Trump suggested that such comments could set negotiations back, and that they were “not going in the right location.”

“New leadership means you’re not going to have a deal for a long time, right?” Trump said.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a limited truce, but that has fallen short of the complete pause in combat that Trump administration officials have sought, with Ukraine’s support. The limited ceasefire remains tenuous as Russia seeks more concessions and Ukraine has expressed doubt that a truce would be upheld.

On negotiations about Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Trump said officials from both countries were “talking,” according to NBC’s account of Welker’s call with the president, although he raised the prospect of military action if economic and other measures do not succeed.

“If they don’t make a deal,” Trump said about Iran, “there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Earlier in March, Trump sent the letter to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging direct negotiations with the government in Iran on a deal to curb the country’s advancing nuclear program. The letter said Trump preferred diplomacy to military action.

Trump’s raising of secondary tariffs on oil from Russia and Iran was the latest example of the president’s interest in using the prospect of economic pressure on third-party nations.

Last week, he issued an executive order Monday to crack down on countries that buy Venezuelan oil by imposing tariffs on the goods those nations send into the United States, claiming that Venezuela has “purposefully and deceitfully” sent criminals and murderers into America.

Trump called the new levies he threatened on buyers of Venezuelan oil “secondary tariffs,” a label that echoed “secondary sanctions” – penalties imposed on other countries or parties that trade with nations under sanctions.

Some trade and sanctions experts said existing secondary sanctions associated with countries such as Russia and Iran already were not well enforced, and questioned whether the United States would have the capacity to pull off new tariff-based penalties.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.