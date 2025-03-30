Wisconsin AG appeals to state’s high court to stop Musk from paying voters

By Patrick Marley Washington Post

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s attorney general asked the state Supreme Court on Sunday to block presidential adviser Elon Musk from awarding $1 million prizes to voters for casting ballots in a high-stakes race for control of the court.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul made the request 11 hours before Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, planned to give out two $1 million prizes at an event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kaul’s filing puts the justices in the awkward position of weighing the legality of Musk’s efforts two days before voters decide whether liberals keep their 4-3 majority on the court.

With a price tag already exceeding $90 million, the race is by far the most expensive judicial contest in U.S. history. Musk and groups affiliated with him have put about $20 million into the race.

Musk’s political gambit is similar to one he pursued in November, when he spent at least $288 million to help Donald Trump win the presidency.

Then, as now, Musk’s America PAC paid registered voters $100 each for signing petitions and providing their contact information. The PAC awarded several petition signers $1 million and named them spokespeople for America PAC’s causes.

Musk and his team have portrayed past payments as rewards for signing petitions and serving as spokespeople, and not as payments for votes.

Musk initially said Sunday’s event – and prize money – would be open only to those who have voted early “in appreciation for you taking the time to vote.” After legal scholars questioned the plan, Musk deleted an initial post about the event and then said it would be open to Wisconsin registered voters who signed a petition opposing activist judges.

Kaul sued Musk and America PAC on Friday, arguing that Musk was violating Wisconsin law by offering voters something of value in exchange for casting ballots. A county judge on Friday declined to immediately hold a hearing on the attorney general’s request, according to Kaul. An appeals court on Saturday rebuffed him as well.

On Sunday, Kaul asked the state’s high court to issue a temporary restraining order barring Musk and America PAC from further promoting Musk’s visit to Wisconsin and making payments conditioned on voting. The court is not required to accept Kaul’s filing, and it’s not clear whether it will take any action before Musk’s event or Tuesday’s election.

Attorneys in Kaul’s office noted in their filing to the state Supreme Court that millions of people had viewed Musk’s original post. “There can be no serious question that the payments are intended to induce electors to vote,” they said.

Musk’s plan is “blatantly awful,” they wrote. “But more than that, it erodes public confidence in what is expected to be a close and highly consequential election.”

A spokesman for America PAC declined to comment.

The race pits Brad Schimel, a judge in Waukesha County and former Republican state attorney general, against Susan Crawford, a judge in Dane County and former top official in the administration of a Democratic governor.

The court is often at the center of the most contentious issues in the battleground state that Trump won in 2016, lost in 2020 and won in 2024.

Four years ago, a 4-3 majority on the court upheld Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Trump in Wisconsin. The justices will soon decide whether abortion remains legal in the state and could eventually hear a lawsuit that Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, brought against the state over its ban on automakers owning car dealerships.

Schimel has embraced Musk’s support and participated in a live-streamed audio chat with him a week ago. He has said he does not plan to attend Sunday’s event.

“I don’t control any of the spending from any outside group, whether it’s Elon Musk or anyone else that has an organization spending money in this race,” Schimel said during a “Fox News Sunday” appearance. “I’m not running for anything for Elon Musk or any other person.”

Trump endorsed Schimel a week ago and held a brief conference call with Wisconsin voters on Thursday to urge them to vote for him. “If you support law and order in Wisconsin, Brad Schimel is the one to do it,” Trump said.

Democrats have cast Musk as a sinister force in the election and held townhall-style “The People v. Musk” gatherings to condemn his involvement in the race and his efforts to cut the federal government through his U.S. DOGE Service. Democrats have said opposition to Musk fueled a surge in donations that helped Crawford raise funds more in line with a race for Senate than a seat on a state high court.

In an interview, Eric Holder, the attorney general under President Barack Obama, called Musk’s $1 million payments “gross.”

“This is a battle,” Holder said, “between Musk money and democracy.”