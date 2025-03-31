Holocaust survivor brings inspiring message that ‘changes people’s lives’ to Spokane on Tuesday

From staff reports

Holocaust survivor Helga Melmed will share her story of surviving the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz during World War II and how she built a life of inspiration in the aftermath.

Her talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Spokane Convention Center is presented by Chabad of Spokane.

Melmed is 97 years old. Her presentation is remarkable, said Rabbi Yisroel Hahn.

“Her story gives people inspiration. It changes people’s lives,” he said.

Auschwitz was among the worst of the Nazi death camps. Surviving was one thing – building a meaningful life from the trauma and trying to ensure such atrocities don’t reoccur took courage, Hahn said.

The number of Holocaust survivors is shrinking as they age. And those who remain able to share their stories are dwindling as they avoid flying and traveling in their old age.

Tickets to the presentation can be purchased online at TicketsWest.com