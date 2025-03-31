Michael Bublé hits back at Trump threats to make Canada a state

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Michael Bublé is one famous Canadian who is not happy about President Donald Trump taking aim at Canada – by waging a tariffs war and talking of turning America’s northern neighboring country into the 51st state.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who was born in Vancouver, took a dig at the president while hosting the Juno Awards on Sunday night at Rogers Arena.

“Folks, we’re one of a kind. We are beautiful. We are the greatest nation on Earth. And we are not for sale,” he told the audience during the ceremony – Canada’s equivalent to the Grammys.

Trump, who is slapping imported products from Canada with a 25% tariff beginning April 2, has been vocal about his desire to annex Canada and turn it into a U.S. state. Earlier this month, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that “Canada only works as a state” and said it shouldn’t exist as a sovereign country.

Bublé and other Canadian artists appearing at the 2025 Juno Awards struck a patriotic tone as tensions continue to rise between the two North American countries that until the last few weeks were partners and allies.

“When they go low, we get high, we go high. Probably the same thing,” the “Call Me Irresponsible” crooner joked during his opening monologue.

He continued: “Bottom line, we love this country. And when you love something, you show up for it, and we always will. We will, because we’re formidable, because we’re fearless, because we don’t just acknowledge our differences, we embrace them. Because they don’t just make us stronger, they make us a hell of a lot more interesting.”

Singer Anne Murray accepted a lifetime achievement honor dressed in a sequined red hockey jersey with “Canada” emblazoned across the front.

In her speech, she referred to her native country as “my safe haven, my safety blanket, my light at the end of the tunnel. It still is.”

The “You Needed Me” chart-topper told reporters backstage her decision to sport the bedazzled sports apparel was an idea suggested by a friend.

“All I have to do is wear this,” she said of her look. “I don’t even have to say anything. It says it all.”