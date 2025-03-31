Prep roundup: Lilley Triplett hits two homers for Ridgeline; Bella Brischle knocks in six for Mead

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s spring high school sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Fastpitch softball

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 9, University 4: Lilley Triplett hit two home runs and the Falcons (5-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Titans (5-3, 4-2). Grace Schneider tripled for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 19, Gonzaga Prep 2 (5): Cadence Buscher went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (7-0, 6-0) defeated the Bullpups (0-9, 0-7). Reese Jones-Ross hit a home run for G-Prep.

Cheney 10, Ferris 6: Millie Bieto went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI and the Blackhawks (2-5, 2-4) beat the visiting Saxons (2-5, 1-4). Frankie Schone led Ferris in hits with three.

Mead 16, Lewis and Clark 1 (5): Bella Brischle drove in six on three hits including a home run and a double and the visiting Panthers (7-1, 5-1) defeated the Tigers (0-6, 0-6). Beibhinn Kilgore knocked in a run for LC.

Boys Tennis

GSL 4A/3A

Shadle Park 6, Rogers 2: At Shadle. Tony Gomez (SP) defeated Javon Christensen 6-3, 6-2 in No, 1 singles. In No. 1 doubles, Corey Hodges/Kyle Kill-Roy (SP) swept Jason Terrells/Tristanh Doan 6-1, 6-4.