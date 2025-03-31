Rocket acquires Texas-based mortgage company Mr. Cooper in deal valued at $9.4B

By Nick Wooten The Dallas Morning News

Mortgage company Rocket is acquiring Texas-based Mr. Cooper in an all-stock deal valued at $9.4 billion, the parties announced Monday.

Rocket Companies said in a news release the deal creates a business representing one in every six mortgages in the United States and 7 million additional clients.

The acquisition will also boost loan volumes and recurring revenue while lowering client acquisition costs.

“By combining Mr. Cooper and Rocket, we will form the strongest mortgage company in the industry, offering an end-to-end homeownership experience backed by leading technology and grounded in customer care,” Jay Bray, Mr. Cooper Group chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Bray will become president and CEO of Rocket Mortgage once the deal is closed, reporting to current Rocket CEO Varun Krishna. Dan Gilbert will remain Chairman of Rocket Companies.

The board of the combined company will consist of 11 members. Two will be from the board of Mr. Cooper, according to the news release.

Mr. Cooper shareholders will receive a fixed rate of 11 shares of Rocket for each share of Mr. Cooper common stock. Rocket shareholders will own 75% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the final quarter of 2025.

That’s a 35% premium on Mr. Cooper shares, based on the price before trading started Monday.

The deal comes after Rocket announced earlier this month that it would acquire Redfin, a popular online listings and brokerage platform, for $1.75 billion.

Mr. Cooper is one of the largest servicers and originators of home loans in the nation.

The National Association of Realtors announced earlier this month that the sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in February by 4.2% over January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.26 million units.

The increase was attributed to declining mortgage rates and higher inventory. The average 30-year mortgage rate as of March 27 was 6.65%, according to Freddie Mac.