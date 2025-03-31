Seahawks not done adding? The latest offseason buzz from GM John Schneider

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The assessment from Seahawks general manager John Schneider of the offseason so far?

“We feel good where we’re at, but it’s so early,” Schneider said Monday.

Schneider made that comment during a roughly 25-minute session with local media at the NFL’s annual meeting.

He touched on a number of topics, including the recent signing of receiver Cooper Kupp, the state of the offensive line and the health of outside linebacker/rush end Uchenna Nwosu.

Here are five things that stood out:

Kupp ‘a huge get for us’

Schneider hadn’t spoken to the media since the team signed free agent receiver Cooper Kupp, an addition that helped fill the void following the trade of DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh for a second-round pick. That trade followed the release of Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks signed free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kupp to replace Lockett and Metcalf.

“It was evident Cooper was going to become available (when Kupp stated the team was trying to trade him) and once DK wanted to be traded, we decided as an organization we were going to do that,’’ Schneider said. “… He had like three or four teams he was talking to, but he wanted to come home. He’s going to be great for JSN (third-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba). He’s going to be great for the whole team. He’s a huge get for us.’’

That Kupp and Smith-Njigba have lined up largely in the slot in their careers led some to question how the two will fit in the offense of new coordinator Klint Kubiak, who spent last season with the Saints where Valdes-Scantling was acquired at midseason.

Schneider said he doesn’t see it as a problem while seeming to indicate Smith-Njigba will play more outside.

“In this system it’s going to be great for him,’’ he said of Kupp. “You can really look at their offense last year in New Orleans especially with MVS being here. We thought it was going to be DK, but here we are. MVS can take the top off guys (meaning line up wide and run deep), JSN can take the top off.’’

Kupp will be able to work inside well, Schneider said: “Just the ability to read a defense, work with the quarterback, timing with the quarterback.”

Seahawks not done on offensive line

A big remaining question for the Seahawks is adding to the offensive line, especially at guard and center.

The only addition they have made is signing tackle Josh Jones, who projects as a replacement as a swing tackle for the departed George Fant and Stone Forsythe.

Schneider said that could be it for a while.

The Seahawks had three veteran free agents in for visits — Teven Jenkins, Dillon Radunz and Lucas Patrick. All have since signed elsewhere.

They also brought in restricted free agent Cole Van Lanen, who was tendered by the Jaguars. Nothing is imminent as the Seahawks may be waiting to see if the Jags will rescind the tender and he becomes a free agent. They appear to view Van Lanen as a potential guard candidate.

Schneider said any veteran free agent additions “probably wouldn’t be until after the draft as a cap casualty guy or something like that. We brought several guys through and it just hasn’t been a fit.”

Schneider shows faith in interior OL talent

The Seahawks did try to make a run at Will Fries, who was regarded as the top free agent guard available. He signed a five-year deal worth up to $88 million with the Vikings. They wanted to bring in Fries for a physical first before agreeing to a deal. Fries and the Vikings made a deal without one.

The Seahawks have been cautious signing OLs. Schneider reiterated one reason is optimism that some of the young linemen such as guards Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea — taken in the third and sixth rounds last season — will be better fits in the scheme of Kubiak and new offensive line coach John Benton.

The two plan to install a wide zone running scheme emphasizing getting off the ball quickly.

“Any time you can like instill your will on somebody else first, especially as an offensive linemen, that’s like instilling confidence in those guys, that’s huge,’’ Schneider said.

“… They are both really aggressive dudes and they can both come off the ball, they both want to fight you, they want to get in a wrestling match, especially rookie offensive linemen. It’s not just be sitting and catching all the time. You want to take the fight to them, to the defense. So yeah I think it’s exciting for those guys and it’s cool.”

Schneider also professed faith in third-year center Olu Oluwatimi — who ended last season as the starter — and Jalen Sundell, who ended as the backup and played most of the Green Bay game.

Many draft analysts have speculated the Seahawks could take a center early on — they have five of the first 92 picks. Schneider indicated that may not happen.

“Center is going be difficult because the center group in this year’s draft is not very strong — that’s just how we see it,’’ Schneider said. “… Those two guys (Oluwatimi, Sundell), that’s going to be pretty interesting there, but center’s going to be hard (to find an upgrade in the draft).’’

Nwosu could be ready for opener

Schneider confirmed Nwosu had knee surgery following the season.

Nwosu missed the first four games of the 2024 season with a sprained MCL suffered in the final preseason game.

Schneider called the surgery a “clean up of some sort. Nothing major but like he had to get some stuff cleaned up.”

Schneider earlier said on Seattle Sports 710 that Nwosu could begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Monday, Schneider expressed optimism Nwoso could be ready for the start of the regular season.

“He’s doing great, working his (tail) off,’’ Schneider said. “I can’t put a timetable on it right now, but the way he’s working I wouldn’t put it past him.’’

Team further ahead because of coaching continuity

While Schneider noted that the 10 picks in the draft and moves that could be made later mean it’s hard to assess where the team is now, he said he feels that in general the Seahawks are in a better spot than they were a year ago.

That, he said, is because in large part to continuity. Head coach Mike Macdonald is entering his second season and the defensive coaching staff stayed almost solely intact, and with the offense adding a group of coaches all familiar with running the same system, many having worked together previously.

“Guys were just getting settled last year,’’ Schneider said. “So it was like really hard. … We (were) not all speaking the same language as well as we should be. So yeah, I think we’re just much further ahead and able to compensate for some of those deficiencies than we were last year. Excited about it.’’