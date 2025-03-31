Sounders sign English winger Ryan Kent to fill injury vacancy

Seattle Times

The ailing Sounders are getting some help.

The rumored signing of Ryan Kent became official Monday, as Seattle inked the English winger for the remainder of the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026. Contract details were not made available by the Sounders.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan Kent to Seattle and add him to our existing group this season,” Sounders GM Craig Waibel said in a statement. “Ryan is a dynamic winger with top-level experience who brings pace, creativity and a dangerous attacking threat.

“His versatility and work ethic make him a great fit for our system, and we believe he can make an immediate impact and allow us to continue competing at the highest level.”

Kent, 28, joins the Sounders after 10 seasons in Europe, with more than 300 appearances across all competitions in England, Germany, Scotland and Turkey.

Kent steps into the vacancy created by the Sounders’ offseason trade pickup Paul Arriola, who was placed on the season-ending injury list after tearing his ACL on March 11.

Kent is in Seattle and likely to join the team in training this week, although it’s unclear when he’ll see MLS action as he ramps into game shape.

“Ryan is a very good player with an impressive pedigree, and we’re excited to bring him into our team,” coach Brian Schmetzer said in a statement. “He’s got real quality on the ball, is effective at taking players on and stretches opposing backlines, which should give us another dimension in the final third. We’re confident Ryan will integrate quickly and give us a big lift as we continue a long, grueling 2025 campaign.”

Kent, who has been out-of-contract for five months, made two appearances in 2024, the last being 68 minutes in a UEFA Champions League qualifier in July.

Kent helped the club win the country’s top-flight Premiership in 2021, scoring six goals in 43 appearances. Described as a fan-favorite in Glasgow by the Scottish Sun newspaper, Kent signed a permanent contract for $7 million in 2019.

He made 218 appearances and bagged 33 goals, through all competitions for the Rangers but is described as dropping in performance the final two seasons. Kent signed a four-year deal with Fenerbahçe in 2023.

After their 1-1 draw on Saturday at San Jose, the Sounders (1-2-3, 6 points) continue their three-match road stretch on Saturday against San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium.