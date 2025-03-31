Spokane Valley City Council considering reiterating it’s ‘not a sanctuary city’; resolution would carry no practical weight

The Spokane Valley City Council will vote Tuesday on a resolution declaring the suburb “not a sanctuary city,” a reiteration of a political grandstanding measure the council approved nearly a decade ago.

It’s unlikely the updated resolution, if approved, would have any practical effect within the city’s boundaries. It contains no action steps for law enforcement or city staff members, and Mayor Pam Haley said she does not expect anyone to notice a difference in operations.

The resolution does, however, rebuke the state’s sanctuary state law, the Keep Washington Working Act, while driving home the council’s position that it supports all enforcement of federal immigration law, according to a draft of the proposal. It would repeal a 2016 resolution to the same effect adopted before the state’s sanctuary law, the Keep Washington Working Act, was enacted three years later.

Supporters of the sanctuary state law said at the time of its passage that it is not the primary purpose of state and local law enforcement, and a misuse of those jurisdictions’ resources, to enforce federal immigration law. The law sought to ensure the rights of immigrant communities from unnecessary contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, and it also intended to mitigate the potential ramifications if those communities were targeted and unable to contribute to the state industries to which they contribute.

As a result of the law, local police departments and sheriff’s offices are only allowed to assist or share information with federal forces in very limited circumstances.

The prior resolution, which directed the Spokane Valley Police Department and city staff to assist federal forces in immigration cases, was more direct about law enforcement than the one being considered Tuesday. The new version makes no overt mention of the municipality’s police force, which is essentially a bureau of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead, the resolution declares that the council “pledges its cooperation and assistance to, and directs the City Manager to cooperate, assist, and work with Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies for law enforcement activities that support the public safety of Spokane Valley residents to the maximum extent available and allowable under the law.”

That latter part includes state law, which means the Keep Washington Working Act is still applicable in Spokane Valley regardless of the council’s actions Tuesday.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory said passage of the resolution will not change operations or policies within the agency. County deputies, regardless of whether they are in Spokane Valley, will adhere to state law and internal policies in line with the Keep Washington Working Act, which both dictate information can be shared with federal forces only if it comes up in relation to a criminal investigation. Immigration status is overwhelmingly considered a civil matter under U.S. law and standing court decisions.

The resolution also calls on federal, state and local lawmakers and law enforcement members to join the city in advocating for the enforcement of federal immigration laws and policies that prioritize the safety of everyone in the United States “lawfully,” the draft states.

When asked about the timing of the resolution coming forward, Haley said an update was needed because of the changes to state law. She did not offer a reason why the updates are being made now, rather than six years ago when the law took effect.

“We’re trying to be in alignment with both federal law and state law, so that we can bring the best outcome for our citizens,” Haley said.

The resolution is being considered following a resolution approved earlier this year by the Spokane City Council affirming the city’s status as a sanctuary city, and as the Trump administration continues to threaten to withhold federal funding from municipalities considered out of line with the president’s ideology. Spokane Valley leaders have long touted the city’s success rate in applying for federal grants.

Spokane Valley City Council meetings are typically held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in Spokane Valley City Hall.