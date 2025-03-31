Stolen 200-year-old George Washington painting recovered, Colorado police say

By Katie Langford Denver Post

DENVER – A historic 200-year-old painting of President George Washington stolen from a storage unit last year was recently recovered, according to the Englewood Police Department.

The early 1800s painting was reported stolen in January 2024 from a storage facility in the 3300 block of Santa Fe Drive.

It remained missing until investigators received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip earlier this month that led them to a man who obtained the painting while staying at a Denver hotel, Englewood police said Monday.

The man told police a hotel clerk gave him the painting after finding it in a vacated room, but he hesitated to come forward because of the widespread publicity around the theft.

After two weeks of negotiations, the man gave the painting to the police on Friday. Other than minor cosmetic damage to the frame, the painting is undamaged and will be turned over to an insurance company, according to the department.

Englewood police do not believe the man who turned the painting in was involved in the original theft and he isn’t facing any charges. Investigators are still looking for suspects in the theft.