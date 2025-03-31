Texas tops TCU to advance to first Final Four since 2003

By Ben Pickman and </p><p>Cameron Teague Robinson The Athletic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas coach Vic Schaefer first met Madison Booker when Booker was a middle schooler. Even then, he could tell that the future Longhorns wing would be a special talent. On Monday in Birmingham, Booker showed why she is already regarded as one of the sport’s biggest stars despite being a sophomore.

The top-seeded Longhorns’ 58-47 Elite Eight victory over No. 2 TCU was far from the prettiest of games, but Booker’s trademark midrange jumper was as picturesque as any aspect of it. Her fadeaway with 2:02 remaining and Texas clinging to a six-point lead was a fitting finishing move. She ended up with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds, playing all but two minutes of the win.

Texas is moving on to its first Final Four since 2003. In recent years, the Longhorns had knocked at the door of the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament, having lost in the Elite Eight in three of the last four seasons. Not on Monday, though. Not against their in-state opponent. Texas’ 35th victory of the season is also a new program record.

TCU had a historic year as well. The Horned Frogs had never made a Sweet 16 before, let alone come within 40 minutes of a Final Four. Their 34 wins are a school record. But against Texas, TCU’s elite offense had to grind out every possession. Star guard Hailey Van Lith missed seven of her first eight shots. She finished with 17 points, but had to work for every one of them.

The Horned Frogs ended the first half with more turnovers (11) than made field goals (7). And although Texas’ offense was similarly slowed at points, Booker and Texas senior guard Rori Harmon, having scored 13 points, helped the Longhorns do just enough. That’s all that matters at this time in March.

A 6-0 Texas run late in the third quarter stretched the Longhorns’ lead to nine. It grew to 14 in the fourth quarter. Although TCU made a late charge, Booker helped stunt the Horned Frogs’ comeback. Texas is marching on to face top-seeded South Carolina on Friday night as a result.

TCU turnovers doom historic season

TCU came into Monday’s game as one of the best teams in the country when it comes to taking care of the ball.

Led by Van Lith, the Horned Frogs were averaging just 12 turnovers a game, a top-20 mark in the country. Texas, though, pressured TCU all game and the Horned Frogs had no answer. They struggled getting the ball inbounded after a Texas basket and were called for three five-second violations. Even when they got the ball in, they struggled and were called for a 10-second violation.

TCU finished the game with 21 turnovers and just 12 made field goals. Those turnovers hurt what was largely a good defensive performance against the Longhorns, but they couldn’t turn those chances into points.