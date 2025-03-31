This day in history: Gusts push skier over ridge on Mount Hood killing him

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: March was going out like a lion, as ferocious winds caused havoc throughout the region.

On Mount Hood, a wind gust blew a Portland skier completely off of a steep ridge, killing him.

He and his cross-country skiing companions had started up the ridge when a gust of wind sent him plummeting. The other members of the party were rescued. The man’s body was recovered the next morning.

Wind speeds over 60 mph kicked up dust storms in Moses Lake, Ritzville and the Tri-Cities. Huge gusts in British Columbia overturned parked airplanes and caused many ships to sink or run aground.

Gusts in Spokane were less severe, reaching only 40 mph.

From 1925: The Armour Co. payroll bandits were still at large, but police finally had a clue to pursue.

A passerby found part of the payroll sack, which had apparently been cut open and thrown out of the car as the getaway car sped down Riverside Avenue. Several checks were found littered around the discarded bag,

Police guessed that the bandits took the cash out of the bag and tossed the rest.

Meanwhile, the Armour Co. officials said that their payroll car would now be guarded by two men with sawed-off shotguns. The Armour men who fell victim to the bandits first said they had no time to pull their guns but later admitted that they were unarmed at the time.