Trump administration cuts some funds to Planned Parenthood

By Praveena Somasundaram Washington Post

The Trump administration will begin to withhold some federal funding from Planned Parenthood starting Tuesday, a move that will curtail access to services including cancer screenings and affordable birth control, the organization said.

Planned Parenthood said Monday that nine of its affiliates had received notice from the Trump administration that it would withhold funding from Title X, the nationwide family-planning program. Since 1970, Title X has provided federal funding to health centers for family planning aid and reproductive health care, including birth control and other non-abortion services - including about $286 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

In 2019, during President Donald Trump’s first term, his administration altered the half-century-old program. The administration instituted what abortion providers called a “gag rule,” banning clinics that received Title X aid from referring patients for abortions. As a result, Planned Parenthood exited the Title X program instead of complying with the restrictions. The organization rejoined the program in 2021 after President Joe Biden reversed the rules.

The loss of funding signaled by the administration Monday would mean “cancers go undetected, access to birth control is severely reduced, and the nation’s STI crisis worsens,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“President Trump and Elon Musk are pushing their dangerous political agenda, stripping health care access from people nationwide, and not giving a second thought to the devastation they will cause,” Johnson said in a statement Monday.