A Grip on Sports: As the calendar turns to May, it just seemed appropriate to examine once again the growing income inequality in college athletics

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Is there anything in modern society that is more important than money? The pursuit of it. Its use. Want. Need. It’s crucial to everything. Everyone. Heck, take out the word “society” in the first sentence, replace it with “athletics” and it still rings true. Especially at the collegiate level.

• Every time I hear about a new name, image and likeness deal for anyone at any level, it takes me back 50 years in an instant. Back to Pink Floyd. Back to “Money.” And one line that just seemed weird in 1973.

“Think I’ll buy me a football team.”

Just because Rogers Waters was actually referring to soccer isn’t why it seemed weird. The idea anyone outside the multi-millionaire class back then buying an NFL team was. In that pre-1% world, that is the only football teams anyone could purchase. And there weren’t many of them.

Today? Hah. Every football team at every level, including high school, is up for sale. Every basketball team too. And other sports. It’s a revolution and it’s being televised. By ESPN. Fox. The CW Network.

Subsidized by them too. Which leaves us with … what, exactly?

Just like all of society, haves and have-nots. And, again, like all of society, a widening gap between them. A gap the House lawsuit settlement, still unapproved, was expected to help close. A little. In the meantime, the chasm grew. And grows.

Two stories I read this morning illustrate the conundrum perfectly.

Houston Chronicle columnist Kirk Bohls reported Wednesday the University of Texas, a school revered for its academics, its financial strength and its football tradition (probably not in that order), is going to spend up to $40 million on its NIL-fueled roster in 2025. That’s double what Ohio State reportedly spent to win its 2024 national title.

Bohls, however, quoted his source as saying spending at that level is “just unsustainable. The next season after this year, the whole world will be back to reality.”

Is it? And will it?

The House settlement will allow schools to share their revenue with the athletes. Up to a certain amount. Something like $20.5 million to start. It will increase annually, with the number defined as 22 percent of Power 5 schools’ average athletic revenue. There is, however, another aspect of the settlement that ensures the financial race will continue.

According to Stewart Mandel and Lindsay Schnell’s examination of Stanford’s future on The Athletic’s website today, the collectives are not going away.

“In the coming weeks, the House v. NCAA settlement, which introduces revenue sharing, is expected to be approved,” they wrote. “The majority of funds will be reserved for building a football roster. The thinking is that collectives will fill the gap; for example, if only $1 million is reserved for women’s basketball but the roster costs $3 million, individual donors or a collective could provide the additional $2 million. However, those outside deals will have to be approved by a clearinghouse.”

In other words, if a Texas can spend $40 million in NIL this year on football without any athletic department contribution, what is stopping it from spending $55 million next year? All that’s needed is big-money boosters – a certainty at some schools – wanting to win at all costs. Literally.

Just how does Washington State compete with that? Simply put, it doesn’t. Never has really. Winning a national title isn’t the goal. Just like it isn’t for a 100 or more FBS schools.

But Gonzaga has national-title aspirations in basketball. Has been 40 minutes away twice in the past decade. Will it ever happen again?

Not if money determines it. Hasn’t it always played an oversized role?

The House settlement seemed to hold some promise. If NIL funds were capped by the schools’ contributions, basketball-first (or only) places like GU and Marquette and Georgetown would have an advantage. After all, football is going to be first in line, even at Duke and North Carolina.

But it won’t matter. Not really.

If Alabama wants to spend all $20.5 million on football and then have a collective or outside corporation raise another $20 million for football and $18 for men’s basketball, it can. There is no end to how much is available.

If you thought the haves were going to allow a little thing like a federal lawsuit even the playing field, you haven’t really paid attention.

And haven’t for at least 50 years.

• I’ve always felt college athletics have reflected society as a whole. But never more than I do today. All change happens faster than ever before, so why shouldn’t the sporting world reflect the “real” world even quicker? The stratification of income isn’t new. Heck, it may not even be worse than it’s been in the past. But it certainly is reflected more in college athletics than it was. Let’s just get to football’s Super League and let everything settle down some. If it really will. Until later …