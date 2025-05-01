Amid Trump crackdown, what’s happening with WA international students?

Claire Bryan Seattle Times

International students in Washington state and across the nation have faced a swirl of confusion since many abruptly had their visas revoked or lost their legal status, then saw their statuses reinstated, and then this week learned of new guidance expanding the reasons why they can lose their legal status.

The rapid changes and new guidelines from the Trump administration and immigration officials has added more anxiety for international students. The Seattle Times talked to immigration lawyers to help answer common questions.

What’s happened with student statuses and visas so far?

Since late March, international students across the nation have lost their legal status or had their visas revoked, sending them into a panic and raising fears of deportation. Many have frantically called immigration lawyers, some filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, some stopped going to work and school, and others went into hiding or left the country entirely.

Federal judges across the country broadly agreed with the students’ challenges in the lawsuits, ordering the Trump administration to reinstate students’ legal statuses.

Last Friday a temporary bit of respite came for the more than 1,500 students nationally whose visas had been canceled: The Trump administration abruptly moved to restore international students’ legal status while it developed a framework to guide future terminations.

Then, an ICE document shared Monday in a court filing laid out why students’ statuses were terminated and expanded the reasons they could be terminated in the future. Immigration lawyers warn this new guidance doesn’t change much for students whose legal status was recently restored — their status could be terminated again. In fact, the new guidance greatly expands ICE’s authority beyond previous policy, including adding visa revocation to the list of reasons why a student’s legal status could be terminated.

What does the new guidance change?

International students must secure visas to enter the U.S., then comply with certain rules to maintain legal status. Previously, if a student had their visa revoked, they could typically stay in the U.S. to finish their studies. Whether or not they still had a visa would only affect their ability to reenter the U.S. if they left.

An international student risks being deported if they violate the terms of their student status. This might happen if the student drops below a full course load or fails to register for classes, without permission, or is convicted of a crime of violence for which the sentence is greater than one year or commits some form of fraud on their application.

Now, the government is taking the position that having your visa revoked is a reason for your legal status to be terminated, leaving students who had their visas recently revoked worried that their legal status will be terminated and they will be deported.

What are Washington colleges telling international students?

Washington universities and colleges have largely encouraged students to speak to immigration lawyers and provided some resources on their websites about federal executive actions. Some have international student centers or student legal centers that are staying in close contact with their concerned international students.

The University of Washington and Washington State University are advising students to assess risks when making travel plans, especially any involving traveling outside of the U.S.

Jay Gairson, an attorney representing 10 students who are suing the federal government, said some schools dropped students from classes due to the terminations and are now trying to figure out whether students can enroll again in ongoing classes.

Which students are at risk of having their visas revoked?

Every international student who has come to the U.S. has had their information entered into a database called the Student and Exchange Visitor Information Systems. It is used to track international students’ compliance with their visa status across the country. Typically this database is monitored by university or college officials who will check to make sure students still have active student status.

Lawyers say it appears authorities used another database called the National Crime Information Center, and if they found students in both NCIC and SEVIS, they terminated their statuses.

International students who have had any form of encounter with law enforcement or a U.S. government agency are at the highest risk of having their student status terminated or their visa revoked, Gairson said.

However, even international students whose visas haven’t been revoked, whose statuses haven’t been terminated and who haven’t been fingerprinted or logged in a government database should be careful, said Gairson and Santosh Reddy, another immigration lawyer.

“Students who maintain full compliance with immigration regulations, academic requirements, and U.S. laws generally face no risk of termination or revocation,” Reddy said. “Nevertheless, because SEVIS records are closely monitored, even small infractions can sometimes escalate if not handled properly.”

“I would not guarantee to anybody that ICE would still not show up and try to detain them given the situation,” Gairson said.

If your visa is revoked or your status is terminated, what options do you have?

Students can file a lawsuit against the administration challenging that the termination is illegal and without due process. At least 15 students and recent graduates in Washington have done so. But the future of those lawsuits is uncertain now that some statuses have been restored and details have been shared about the new policy.

Other students might consider applying for reinstatement, depending on their current status and situation. If they have the option to seek asylum or adjust status based on marriage to American citizens, those could be options for them too.

Lastly, they could leave the United States, understanding they are very unlikely to be granted a visa anytime soon to return to the U.S.

Reddy said many students have already left the country because they wanted to comply with the law as soon as their SEVIS status was terminated and are now facing issues getting visa appointments to get back into the United States.

In the meantime, any international students still in the U.S. whose status has been terminated can’t legally go to school or work.

What should international students do now?

Watson is advising international students to have all appropriate documents printed and ready to show immigration authorities at any time. In particular, Watson said students should make sure to have their I-94 form, which proves they were inspected and entered the U.S. legally.

In addition, Reddy urges students to collect all I-20 forms issued to them, which prove they are legally enrolled in an academic program, and their travel history from the Customs and Border Patrol website. He also advises that students request written confirmation or screenshots from their school indicating the reason for termination and whether the “reinstatement” option is available in SEVIS.

If a student has had any brush with law enforcement, even if it was minor, they should be sure to collect any associated documents.

Immigration lawyers agree this is an unprecedented and unknown situation and that students should continue to monitor updates.

Information from the Seattle Times archive was included in this report.