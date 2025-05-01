Dear Annie: Not the office punch line

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’m in a strange situation with my co-worker, “Jordan.” We’ve worked together for three years and have always had a friendly, joking rapport. Lately, though, his comments have crossed a line – not inappropriate in a HR sense, but overly personal. He teases me about being single, makes remarks about how “picky” I must be and once even joked that I’ll “end up with 10 cats.” I usually laugh it off in the moment, but afterward I feel embarrassed and annoyed.

We’re on the same team, so I see him daily, and I don’t want to make things tense. But I also don’t want to keep pretending this doesn’t bother me. How do I say something without making it awkward or dramatic? – Not Laughing Anymore

Dear Not Laughing: If you haven’t expressed that they upset you, he probably thinks you’re in on the joke. It doesn’t have to be a confrontational or uncomfortable conversation. Next time he makes a joke you don’t like, try something like, “Can we please not joke about my dating life? I don’t find it funny.” If he continues to make comments after you express how you feel, then it might be time to address it more seriously.

Dear Annie: My younger sister, “Megan,” has always been the more outgoing one in the family, and I’ve supported her through a lot – bad breakups, job drama, even letting her stay with me rent-free for six months. Recently, she got engaged and started planning a small destination wedding. I was surprised when she didn’t ask me to be her maid of honor. She chose a friend she’s only known for a few years instead. I tried to hide my hurt, but when I finally asked her about it, she brushed me off and said she didn’t want to “mix family with responsibility.”

Frankly, I feel sidelined and underappreciated after all I’ve done for her. I haven’t said anything since. Should I let this go for the sake of her big day, or tell her how much this hurt me? – Passed Over Sister

Dear Passed Over: Your sister’s reasoning may not be satisfying to you, but it does sound like it was honest. Perhaps after all you’ve done for her over the years, the last thing she wants is to burden you with more responsibilities and favors.

If staying silent will leave you resentful, express to her gently that you’re surprised and a little hurt that you’ve been looked over. Otherwise, I’d move on with the knowledge that weddings often bring out unexpected choices.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.