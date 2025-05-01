Father of Selah boy found buried off Cowiche Mill Road charged in federal court

Donald W. Meyers Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA – Selah police have identified the 4-year-old boy whose remains were found buried on Cowiche Mill Road in April.

While the investigation into Alaric “AJ” Funderburgh’s cause of death continues, Selah police Chief Dustin Soptich said in a news release that Funderburgh’s father is facing criminal fraud charges.

Preston Keith Funderburgh, 33, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court Wednesday on charges of theft of government money and wire fraud, as a Social Security investigator alleged that Funderburgh continued to collect payments directed to his son for several months after he died.

Selah’s prosecutor dismissed without prejudice charges of unlawful disposal of human remains, obstructing law enforcement and making false statements to public officials against Funderburgh, a move that allows prosecutors to refile the charges should circumstances change. The move came the same day the federal charges were filed.

A Selah police detective went to Funderburgh’s home in the 500 block of Speyers Road April 16 to check AJ’s welfare after a friend of the boy’s grandfather said AJ’s grandparents had not seen him for a year and were not able to get hold of Funderburgh.

AJ’s mother, Amanda Bedard, died Nov. 20, 2022, and the friend told police that there were concerns because AJ had a heart condition that was described as a “hole in his heart,” according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Funderburgh, when contacted by Selah police, said that AJ was fine and was staying with the boy’s grandmother, who lives on Cowiche Mill Road because his house was infested with bedbugs, the complaint said.

Police called AJ’s grandmother, and she confirmed he was her grandson, but he was not living with her, according to the complaint. Other people who knew the boy said he had not been seen since fall 2024.

Selah police questioned Funderburgh April 17, and he told officers that he found AJ dead in his bed at the house Dec. 2, 2024. He panicked because he didn’t want to lose his other children and buried AJ out on Cowiche Mill Road and directed officers to the location.

AJ’s remains were taken to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and further testing is being done to determine how he died. Funderburgh was booked into the Yakima County jail on the municipal charges, which were misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors.

On April 24, an investigator with the Social Security Office of Inspector General began looking into records and found that Funderburgh had been appointed as the representative to receive the survivors’ benefits AJ and another sibling were receiving after Bedard’s death, the complaint said. When Funderburgh applied to be the children’s representative to receive the benefits, he agreed to notify the Social Security Administration if any of the beneficiaries died, left his custody or were no longer his responsibility.

In March 2023, each child received an initial payment of $4,274.50 and then started receiving monthly payments of $1,119 each. Funderburgh received payments on AJ’s behalf from December 2024 through April 2025.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alexander Ekstrom ordered Funderburgh to remain in jail pending a detention hearing May 9.

Court records show Funderburgh has a prior conviction for third-degree theft in Benton County in 2017.