Gardening: Sales popping up for spring planting

Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Plant sales are blooming all over town. Here are a few coming up this next week for your gardening pleasure.

First up this weekend is the Associated Garden Clubs of Spokane annual plant sale at the Manito Park greenhouses just east of the Gaiser Conservatory. Sale hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

The sale includes heirloom tomatoes and peppers, a broad selection of unusual hanging baskets and annuals including cuphea, petunias and million bells that will attract all kinds of pollinators.

The AGC plant sale funds its grant program that supports gardening-related community projects in Spokane County, including neighborhood or school community gardens, signs or markers, plants or planting materials, statuary, building materials and fencing, and educational gardening materials. Funding can go to properties and activities that are owned, organized or are in collaboration with a public or nonprofit entity.

The Spokane Community College Greenhouse Program is having an early-bird sale before Garden Expo on Saturday at the SCC Greenhouse on the north edge of the campus, 1810 N. Greene St. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Greenhouse students have grown hundreds of vegetables, herbs, annuals and perennials as part of their preparation to go into the nursery business. When I made a quick visit last week, l found several unusual perennials I’d been looking for. All the funds raised during the sale go back into the program to purchase supplies, seeds and starter plants. They will also be open May 10 during the annual Garden Expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Among the showiest of late-summer flowers are the dahlias that brighten our gardens with huge flowers in shades of pink, red, yellow and every color in between. If you want unusual and unique types of dahlias, the Spokane Dalhia Society will be selling tubers at two locations during the next two weekends. On Saturday, they will be at Northwest Seed and Pet, 2422 E. Sprague Ave. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On May 10, they will be at the SCC Lair during the Garden Expo.

Along with unique choices of tubers, there will be lots of advice on how to plant, grow, dig and store the tubers over the winter.

Last, there is a new garden club in town. After the Inland Empire Gardeners turned in their trowels last December, some diehard gardeners created Garden4You. The club meets at Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. in Spokane at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.

In collaboration with the Spokane Public Library, Garden4You endeavors to provide a gathering place and a sense of belonging for all gardeners in the community who want to enrich their garden know-how among kindred spirits with shared experiences. At the group’s first meeting on Monday, the program will be on how to grow all kinds of peppers in our climate. Check their Facebook page for more information.