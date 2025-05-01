Hollywood dominates Tony noms with Clooney, Scherzinger and Snook nods

George Clooney attends "Good Night, and Good Luck" Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 3, 2025, in New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/TNS) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — There was no shortage of stars among the 2025 Tony Awards nominees announced Thursday, among them Broadway newbies George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger and “Succession” breakout Sarah Snook.

All three, along with “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink and screen veteran Mia Farrow, are first-time Tony nominees.

Two-time Oscar winner Clooney was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his work as Edward R. Murrow in “Good Night, and Good Luck” — which the actor also co-wrote with frequent collaborator Grant Heslov. The production itself, adapted from the 2005 thriller of the same name, which he directed, earned four other nods Thursday.

Former Pussycat Doll Scherzinger’s portrayal of Norma Desmond in the acclaimed revival of “Sunset Blvd.” earned her a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. “Sunset Blvd.” — adapted from the 1950 noir — earned six other nominations including Best Direction of a Musical (Jamie Lloyd).

Snook was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” The stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s novel earned six nominations total, among them Best Direction of a Play (Kip Williams).

Sink and Farrow are nominated in the same category, for “John Proctor Is the Villain” and “The Roommate,” respectively. The latter production marked Farrow’s first stage role in a decade when she returned to Broadway in the fall.

The other nominees for Best Actress in a Play are Laura Donnelly (“The Hills of California”) and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“Purpose”).

Screen influence bled into the Best Musical nominees as well, where “Death Becomes Her,” adapted from the 1992 body horror comedy, is tapped — as well as “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Dead Outlaw,” “Maybe Happy Ending,” and “Operation Mincemeat.”

Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff, as well-known these days for their stage work as for their roles on “Glee,” are nominated for Best Actor in a musical for “Maybe Happy Ending” and “Just in Time,” respectively. Also nominated are Andrew Durand for “Dead Outlaw”; Scherzinger’s “Sunset Blvd.” co-star Tom Francis; James Monroe Iglehart for “A Wonderful World;” and Jeremy Jordan for “Floyd Collins.”

Stage veteran Megan Hilty — who starred on the NBC musical series, “Smash,” now itself a Broadway hit — is nominated for “Death Becomes Her,” alongside Scherzinger in the Best Actress in a Musical category. Theater titan Audra McDonald was nominated as well for “Gypsy;” along with Jasmine Amy Rogers (“BOOP! The Musical”); and Jennifer Simard (“Death Becomes Her”).

The contenders for Best New Play are “English,” “The Hills of California,” “John Proctor Is the Villain,” “Oh, Mary!” and “Purpose.”

Clooney’s competition for Best Actor in a Play includes: Cole Escola (“Oh, Mary!”); Jon Michael Hill (“Purpose”); Daniel Dae Kim (“Yellow Face”); Harry Lennix (“Purpose”); and Louis McCartney (“Stranger Things: The First Shadow”). Kim, like Clooney, is best known for his screen work, most recently including starring in the “Hawaii Five-0” reboot.

Notably, Snook’s “Succession” co-star Kieran Culkin, who recently earned his first Oscar for Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain,” didn’t score any nods for “Glengarry Glen Ross.” But TV veteran Bob Odenkirk of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” fame sure did as Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

Also nominated in that category are: Glenn Davis (“Purpose”); Gabriel Ebert (“John Proctor is the Villain”); Francis Jue (“Yellow Face”); and Conrad Ricamora (“Oh, Mary!”).

Nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play are: Tala Ashe (“English”); Jessica Hecht (“Eureka Day”); Marjan Neshat (“English”); Fina Strazza (“John Proctor is the Villain”); and Kara Young (“Purpose”).

Brooks Ashmanskas (“SMASH”) is nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, alongside Jeb Brown (“Dead Outlaw”); Danny Burstein (“Gypsy”); Jak Malone (“Operation Mincemeat”); and Taylor Trensch (“Floyd Collins”).

Justina Machado, known for “Six Feet Under” and the beloved “One Day at a Time” reboot, was nominated for her stage pivot as well. Machado, tapped for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, appears in “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical,” a new take on the influential 2002 film.

Nominated alongside Machado are Natalie Venetia Belcon (“Buena Vista Social Club”); Julia Knitel (“Dead Outlaw”); Gracie Lawrence (“Just in Time”); and Joy Woods (“Gypsy”).

The Tonys will air on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on June 8, at 8 p.m.