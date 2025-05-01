Jean Perez provides edge as Indians beat Dust Devils 3-1

From staff reports

PASCO – Jean Perez provided all the scoring for the Spokane Indians on Thursday night.

Perez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in a 3-1 Northwest League win over the Tri-City Dust Devils at Gesa Stadium.

Perez tied the score at 1-all with a RBI single in the seventh inning. He broke the tie with another RBI base hit in the ninth and went on to score on a passed ball.

Perez backed a stellar day for Indians pitchers. Starter McCade Brown allowed one run in 4⅓ innings. Stu Flesland III came in for 2⅔ scoreless innings, followed by unblemished eighth and ninth innings from Davidson Palermo (1-1) and Welinton Herrera (five saves), respectively.

The win was Indians manager Robinson Cancel’s 500th in MiLB.

Both teams returned to .500 for the season at 12-12.