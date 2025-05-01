Kohl’s CEO fired over personal conflict with business, retailer says

By Shannon Najmabadi washington post

Kohl’s replaced newly installed chief executive Ashley Buchanan this week, after an outside investigation found he steered company business to a person with whom he had a personal and undisclosed relationship, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In one instance, Buchanan directed the company to conduct business with a firm founded by that person, on “highly unusual terms favorable to the vendor,” the filing said. In another, Buchanan caused Kohl’s to enter into a multimillion-dollar consulting agreement; that same person was part of the consulting team, the filing said.

Buchanan, who had been in the job since January, was fired for cause, the company said. It was “not related to the Company’s performance, financial reporting or results of operations, and did not involve any other Company personnel,” the filing said.

Shares in the company’s stock rose more than 8 percent by Thursday afternoon. Kohl’s reported Thursday that it expects sales to decline 4 percent in the most recent quarter, an improvement from the 9.4 percent year-over-year decrease it saw in the quarter that ended Feb. 1.

Buchanan was Kohl’s third chief executive in the last three years as the department store chain, which has more than 1,100 stores nationwide, and some other retailers battle slumping sales.

Buchanan joined Kohl’s after stints at Walmart and crafts store Michaels. He will be required to reimburse part of his $2.5 million signing bonus, the filing said. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

During his brief tenure, Kohl’s carried out some cost-cutting measures, including layoffs at its corporate headquarters and the closure of 27 stores.

Kohl’s board chair Michael Bender will serve as interim chief executive as the board looks for a permanent replacement.

Bender has held senior roles at Walmart, PepsiCo and L Brands, which previously owned Victoria’s Secret, Kohl’s said. He was also chief executive of optical retailer Eyemart Express until 2022, Kohl’s said.

A few chief executives have been fired or departed under the cloud of bad behavior in recent years, including at Kroger, Norfolk Southern and fast-fashion chain Primark.