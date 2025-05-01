More than 1,100 arrested in 6-day Florida immigration sweep, officials say

By Lori Rozsa Washington Post

More than 1,100 people have been arrested in Florida over the past week as part of a sweeping immigration operation involving state and federal law enforcement agents, Department of Homeland Security officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Thursday.

Federal agents worked with local sheriffs and members of Florida’s highway patrol, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and National Guard to apprehend people across the state, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise said.

Larry Keefe, who heads Florida’s new board of immigration enforcement, said the joint mission – dubbed “Operation Tidal Wave” – could be replicated in other states. He said it is the largest immigration operation in Florida history.

“Florida looks forward to being the bellwether, the blueprint, the prototype of how state and locals work with their federal partners to make things happen and get things done in all settings,” Keefe said at a news conference at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in South Florida’s Miramar.

The 1,120 arrests over six days “included 378 criminal illegal aliens with final orders of removal issued by an immigration judge,” according to a news release from DeSantis’ office. Many of the people arrested – 437 – are from Guatemala, followed by 280 from Mexico, according to the release. Others are from Honduras, Venezuela and El Salvador, it said, while 178 were listed as “from elsewhere,” with no specific countries given.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition, which advocates for pathways to citizenship for immigrants, criticized the operation, saying in a statement that officials are not being transparent enough about the mass arrests.

“These operations aren’t about safety,” the group’s statement added. “They’re about control, and they’re tearing families apart.”

Several regions of the state, especially in South Florida, are home to large Venezuelan, Cuban and Mexican populations. Officials did not specify where the sweeps took place, but the sheriffs’ offices listed as being involved in the operation were almost all in northern and central Florida. The joint operation occurred less than three months after DeSantis signed an immigration law requiring all Florida county jails to work with ICE to house detained immigrants. Since then, DeSantis said sheriffs in all of the state’s 67 counties, along with police agencies throughout Florida, have signed what are known as 287(g) agreements that allow them to assist in immigration enforcement – a duty usually carried out by federal law enforcement.

Officials on Thursday displayed mug shots of four men arrested in the operation, with alleged gang affiliations written above their photos. Dinise said some of those arrested are members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang, and MS-13, a gang that formed in California in the 1980s. The Trump administration has said it is targeting members of both gangs as it cracks down on immigration.

President Donald Trump has made immigration and deportations major priorities since he returned to office, though several of his administration’s actions have been met with court challenges. On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas dealt a blow to Trump’s deportation efforts in ruling that he exceeded his authority by invoking the Alien Enemies Act to remove Venezuelan migrants.

DeSantis said Florida should do more to help the administration, including having judge advocates in the Florida National Guard serve as immigration judges and seeking permission from the federal government to set up new immigration detention centers.

“If we get the sign-off from DHS, we can expand detention space very quickly in Florida,” DeSantis said. “When we have hurricanes, we end up setting up locations for tens of thousands of linemen. We do that very, very quickly. So we have the capacity to set it up, quickly.”

Linemen and trucks are typically stationed in large parking lots and fields around the state before a hurricane hits, so crews can quickly work to restore electricity in a storm’s aftermath.

Dinise, with Customs and Border Protection, said Thursday that some of the highway traffic stops during the operation were based on drivers’ reactions when they saw marked vehicles. Border Patrol agents are trained to look for specific actions, he said.

“First of all, the driver looks over and then looks away and won’t look at them again,” Dinise said. “They vary their speed. They move away from that marked unit. We run the license plate. The license plate comes back to an illegal alien.”

Using local law enforcement for immigration operations could erode trust in public safety officers or lead to an uptick in racial profiling, said Nayna Gupta, the policy director at the American Immigration Council.

ICE has relied on local law enforcement in the past, and Gupta said the collaborations’ rapid expansion could lead to mistakes since local forces aren’t always familiar with the complexities of immigration law.

“It absolutely ends up in a place where immigrant communities, but also minority communities, even when they’re U.S. citizens, are less likely to trust the police,” Gupta said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has criticized Florida’s operation as harmful for the state, calling it “racial profiling disguised as immigration enforcement.” DeSantis on Thursday said “there’s no racial profiling.”

“Floridians deserve more information from the state regarding the state resources that went towards these operations,” the ACLU said in a statement Thursday. “This mass disappearance of people without public transparency is the antithesis of a free state.”

Angie Orellana Hernandez contributed to this report.