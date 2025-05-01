Prep roundup: Jackson Mott hits 3-run homer for Gonzaga Prep baseball; Pullman boys soccer wins 4th straight league title

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 12, Mt. Spokane 2 (6): Jackson Mott hit a three-run home run and the Bullpups (15-4, 13-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (14-5, 11-5). Grant Yost doubled twice and had two RBIs for G-Prep.

Shadle Park 7, Cheney 3 (9): Dawes Hanson knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of ninth, Tyler Yarger added insurance runs and the visiting Highlanders (10-8, 8-8) beat the Blackhawks (5-13, 3-13). Jacob Ulrich had two hits and an RBI for Cheney.

Ridgeline 10, Ferris 4: Charlie Lynn had two hits, with a double, and two RBIs and the Falcons (9-10, 9-7) beat the visiting Saxons (4-14, 4-12). John Olson had two hits and two RBIs for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 4, Mead 1: Austin Talley had two hits and an RBI and the Tigers (7-12, 6-10) beat the visiting Panthers (2-16, 2-14) at Hart Field. Zach Schmidt doubled twice for Mead.

Central Valley 9, University 3: DeSean Dunbar had three hits and two RBIs and the Bears (14-4, 13-3) beat the visiting Titans (12-6, 11-5). Elijah Williams had two hits, with a double, and an RBI for U-Hi.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 21, Shadle Park 4 (5): Emmeline Bond had two hits and three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (19-0, 17-0) beat the Highlanders (7-11, 7-11). Abby Smith homered for Shadle Park.

University 21, Central Valley 0 (5): Ashlyn Carver had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs and the visiting Titans (14-5, 13-4) beat the Bears (7-12, 7-10).

Cheney 6, Lewis and Clark 5: Mia Ashcroft had three hits including two doubles and an RBI and the visiting Blackhawks (7-12, 7-10) beat the Tigers (3-14, 3-14). Evelyn Berry hit a two-run double for LC.

Ferris 24, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Cadence Hyndman had five hits including a home run and triple, and seven RBIs and the visiting Saxons (8-11, 7-10) beat the Bullpups (0-19, 0-17). Reese Jones-Ross had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 13, Mead 11: Persais Triplett had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs and the Falcons (11-7, 11-6) beat the visiting Panthers (16-3, 14-3). Lexi Mount had three hits including an RBI and three runs scored for Mead.

Boys soccer GSL 2A

Pullman 2, West Valley 1: Clarens Dollin scored the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute and the Greyhounds (15-0, 11-0) defeated the Eagles (10-4, 7-4). Pullman won its fourth straight league title and seventh in the past 10 seasons.

North Central 3, Clarkston 1: Jonah McKinley scored two goals, including the decisive score, and the visiting Wolfpack (8-5-1, 6-5) defeated the Bantams (3-10, 2-8). Stephen Alfred scored for Clarkston.

Boys tennis GSL 2A

West Valley 7, Rogers 0: In No. 1 singles, host WV’s Orion Mastel swept Arthur Wedge 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Conner Kunz/Yassin Kusaibati of West Valley defeated Javan Christiansen/Jahan Terrells 6-0, 6-3.

Girls tennis GSL 2A

Clarkston 6, East Valley 1: In No. 1 singles host Clarkston’s’ Daniella Lucas swept Dahlia Autrey 6-1, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Fasai Xiong/Mila Benninghoff of East Valley defeated Ella Leavitt/Preslee Dempsey 6-3, 5-7, 6-0.

Track and field GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley, Ferris at Gonzaga Prep:

Josh Keller of Gonzaga Prep placed first in four events. Keller jumped for a PR of 20 feet, 6.5 inches in the long jump, ran a PR for 200m with 22.13 seconds and was a member of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Lily Ott of Ferris placed first in the 100m with 12.68 seconds and in the 200m with a PR of 25.90. Ott was also a member of the winning 4x100 relay team and second place 4x400 relay team.

Davina Kotecka of Central Valley ran a PR 100m hurdles at 15.50 seconds for first place. Kostecka also took place place in the 300m hurdles with 48.82.

University, Lewis and Clark at Shadle Park:

Charlotte Dix of Lewis and Clark placed first in the 100m with 12.60 seconds and in the 200m with 26.52. Dix was also a member of the winning 4x200 relay team.

Peyton Wolcott of University took a duo of first place finishes, both with PR times, in the 200m with 23.69 seconds, and 110m hurdles at 15.75. Walcott also placed third in the 300m hurdles with 41.69.

Kaden Hooper of Shadle Park placed first in the long jump with 20 feet, 11 inches and in the high jump with 5-9. Hooper also took sixth in the 100m dash with a PR of 11.56 seconds.

Mead at Mt. Spokane:

Makenna Ritter of Mt. Spokane placed first in the 100 with a 12.53 seconds and 57.53 in the 400m. Ritter was also part of the first-place 4x400 relay team.

Simon Rosselli of Mead threw the discus 205 feet, 1 inches and the shot put 49-6 for first place.

Cheney at Ridgeline:

Kali Rothrock of Ridgeline was at the top of board in four events. Rothrock placed first in the 200m with a PR of 26.65 seconds, 400m with 59.25 (PR), triple jump of 33 feet, 2 inches for another PR and the long jump at 16-3.

Colton Hallett of Cheney placed first in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles with 15.16 and 41.33 seconds, both PRs.