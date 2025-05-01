Seattle City Council to consider changing ethics code for votes

David Kroman Seattle Times

The Seattle City Council will soon consider a law changing the city’s ethics code and making it easier for members to vote on legislation even if they have a possible financial conflict of interest.

A year after several perceived conflicts of interest among council members altered the path of a number of bills, the proposed change could clear the way for how this council considers laws regulating landlord-tenant relations and business in the city.

The bill, proposed by Councilmember Cathy Moore, would change the current requirement that members recuse themselves from voting on measures in which they may have a financial interest. Instead, members would only be required to disclose the possible conflict.

Moore said she brought the bill on the advice of the city’s head of ethics, Wayne Barnett, and said the timing was not tied to any particular piece of legislation. Under the current district-based council system, in which residents have fewer direct representatives in City Hall, voters become partially disenfranchised when their council member is recused, Moore said.

“It’s not a lowering of standards, it’s just changing the standard,” Moore said. “My hope and intent is we’ll get greater transparency in the process.”

From Barnett’s perspective, the ethics commission has increasingly found itself in the uncomfortable situation of changing the outcome of legislation in the city, he said.

“Last summer we had a couple of bills where we were very much in the middle of political matters of City Hall and that’s not where I think we should be,” Barnett said.

Disclosure, he argued, gives voters the information they need to make a decision when casting their ballots. If they’re uneasy about what they view as personal conflicts, they can express that through their vote.

Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck voiced deep skepticism about the proposed legislation, particularly as the new presidential administration’s actions raise constitutional questions.

“Our democracy is fragile,” she said. “This is not the moment we should be weakening our code of ethics.”

For this City Council, the majority of whom took office in 2024, potential financial conflicts have already helped derail at least two major legislative pushes.

The first was a bill from council President Sara Nelson to rewrite the city’s wage laws for app-based delivery drivers, which she and others in the business world believed were onerous and hurting restaurants.

While the bill originally looked likely to sail through, it was disrupted when Barnett advised then-Councilmember Tanya Woo to recuse herself because her family’s restaurant relied heavily on delivery companies. That advice stripped Nelson of a majority and the bill languished before disappearing altogether.

The second was a proposal from Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth to extend a rule that allowed small businesses to count tips as part of their minimum wage obligations.

That, too, posed possible conflicts for several members: Woo, again, as well as Nelson, who still owns a stake in Fremont Brewing, which she founded with her husband.

Hollingsworth’s bill was pulled — for several reasons — and the tip credit expired at the end of last year.

Going forward, the council could soon take up a bill that would change the city’s landlord-tenant laws, particularly those limiting evictions during the winter and restricting how much screening landlords can do of tenants. As the city’s affordable housing providers struggle, changing the laws has become a priority for many of them who argue it’s made their financial situation more challenging.

Moore is taking the lead on the possible effort. She has not yet introduced a bill and said the ethics change is unrelated. Nevertheless, she could be down at least one vote if the ethics laws aren’t changed: Councilmember Maritza Rivera collects a modest rental income from a property near Green Lake, according to her financial disclosure forms, and therefore could be seen to have a conflict.

Seattle’s current ethics laws say elected officials with a narrow financial interest must recuse themselves from voting on matters that could affect them. There are exceptions, namely when a decision affects a broad enough swath of the public that it can’t be seen to uniquely benefit or hurt a specific elected official — the primary example being changing taxes or fees.

The council previously considered a bill to change the recusal requirement to a disclosure one. It was raised, in part, because then-Councilmember Sally Bagshaw was told she could not vote on a downtown-specific tax to help build the waterfront as she was a resident of the neighborhood.

It ran into stiff opposition, particularly from then-Councilmember Tim Burgess, now one of four deputy mayors to Mayor Bruce Harrell, who called it a “deeply troubling lowering of our ethical standards.” The bill never got a vote.

The newly proposed change is likely to be introduced early next week.