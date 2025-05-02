7 dead after tour van crash outside Yellowstone National Park

By Kim Bellware Washington Post

A fiery collision between a pickup and a tour van left seven people dead in eastern Idaho near Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening, according to Idaho State Police.

Six of those killed were riding in a Mercedes passenger van, which was operating as a tour vehicle carrying 14 people. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, its sole occupant, was also killed.

The crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake, part of a state park and recreation area about 15 miles west of Yellowstone, state police said. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear and is under investigation.

At least one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash, snarling traffic and shutting down Highway 20 in both directions for seven hours overnight, police said. Several of the passengers suffered such severe injuries that an aerial ambulance was called in to airlift the injured, along with other air and ground crews dispatched to the scene.

The condition of the surviving passengers was not immediately known Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police said it was still notifying families of the deceased and would not immediately provide names, ages, hometowns or countries of origin.