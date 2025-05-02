Mariners notebook: Andrés Muñoz named AL Reliever of the Month

Adam Jude Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas — A purrrfect ending to a perfect month for noted cat-lover Andrés Muñoz.

The Mariners’ closer has been named the American League Reliever of the Month for April after his flawless start to the season.

It’s the second monthly award for the 26-year-old Muñoz, who also won it in August 2023.

Muñoz is 11 for 11 in save opportunities and has not allowed a run in his 15 appearances this season, vaulting him into the conversation as the best closer in baseball.

“All the sacrifice that you do, all the effort that you put every day, all the times that you are not 100% and you continue [giving] your 100% that you have that day — it’s really excited to have that [award],” Muñoz said Friday afternoon. “And I am really thankful.”

Muñoz finished April with a 1.6 Wins Above Replacement (Baseball Reference) so far this season, which ranks No. 1 on the M’s roster and No. 1 among all MLB relievers.

Muñoz, who travels with his rescue cat, Matilda, for most Mariners road trips, also took time earlier this week to visit Seattle Area Feline Rescue to raise awareness and funds.

The rescue facility is auctioning off a game-day experience with Muñoz, with the current bid at $3,500. The auction ends Monday.

A year ago, Muñoz was used often in the eighth inning to face the middle of an opponent’s lineup or to get out of a jam. Of his 22 saves, he recorded seven of at least four outs, tied for the most in MLB.

This year, manager Dan Wilson has employed Muñoz only in the ninth inning (or later).

“Especially in the bullpen, understanding roles and that kind of thing can be really helpful,” Wilson said Friday. “And Muñy has really just settled in … I think he’s getting more and more comfortable.”

In 15 innings, Muñoz has allowed just five hits this season — all singles. And he’s allowed only one hit off his slider — and 16 strikeouts with that pitch.

On Friday, Muñoz revealed that he has ditched his “kick” changeup — a pitch that drew much fanfare when he first threw it in spring — in favor of a traditional changeup grip. The “kick” change, he said, just became too difficult to command, and he said he might use the traditional change at times this season.

Physically, Muñoz said he is feeling good. He pitched through a back injury for much of the 2024 season, and he wears a back brace when he pitches. He also wears a brace on his right ankle, which he had surgically repaired after the 2022 season.

“I’m feeling better. The back is better. The ankle is good,” he said. “I think [over] the years, I’ve been [learning] a little little bit more about me and knowing what I need to do to get ready to go there and perform the best that I can.”

Brash is ready

Another elite reliever, Matt Brash, traveled with the team to Texas and could be activated off the injured list this weekend.

“He’s getting very close,” Wilson said.

Brash made six appearances with Triple-A Tacoma during a rehab outing the past couple weeks.

The 26-year-old right-hander had Tommy John surgery a year ago, the same procedure Muñoz had in 2020.

“I’m happy for him,” Muñoz said. “I know how he’s feeling right now. I’ve been there — a year without throwing. I know he’s really excited and the important thing for him will be to control his emotions. We’re all really excited when he gets back.”

Dylan Moore and Logan Gilbert, both on the injured list, are also part of the traveling party.

Moore (hip inflammation) went through a pregame workout on the field Friday at Globe Life Field, and he has said he expects to be activated when he’s eligible next week.

New partners for M’s ownership group

Panos and Mary Panay have purchased shares in the Seattle Mariners franchise and joined the Mariners Partnership Group, the club announced Friday.

Panos Panay is a senior VP at Amazon, leading the company’s consumer electronics business. He was previously the Executive VP & Chief Product Officer at Microsoft.

Mary Panay is a retired Freight Forwarder and Logistics Manager, a mother of four, and a huge Mariners fan, according to a news release. She serves on the board of the UW Autism Center, advocating for inclusive education and resources for individuals with autism.

The Panays are the first additions to the partnership group since Microsoft President Brad Smith and Kathy Surace-Smith joined in 2024, and just the fourth additions since the partnership group began 33 years ago.

“On behalf of all of the partners, I want to welcome Mary and Panos,” Mariners Chairman & Managing Partner John Stanton said. “Since this group formed in 1992, it has always been a priority to identify partners who both love baseball and are passionate about public service. Adding Panos and Mary to our partnership strengthens our commitment to the Mariners Mission of winning championships, creating unforgettable experiences and serving our communities.”