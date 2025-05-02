Northern pikeminnow reward fishery open on Snake, Columbia rivers

From staff reports

Washington’s annual northern pikeminnow reward fishery on the Columbia and Snake rivers opened on Thursday, offering anglers a chance to bring home cash for catching the predatory species.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the opening of the fishery in a news release. Funded by the Bonneville Power Administration, the program is meant to help protect vulnerable salmon and steelhead from predation by the northern pikeminnow.

Anglers who participate earn money for each pikeminnow over 9 inches long that’s caught either on the Columbia between its mouth and Priest Rapids Dam or the Snake from its mouth upstream to Hells Canyon Dam.

Anglers get $6 for each of the first 25 fish, $8 for fish 26 through 200 and $10 for every fish over 200. Tagged pikeminnow are worth up to $500.

The fishery will be open daily through Sept. 30 at most locations, according to the release.

Eric Winther, WDFW’s pikeminnow program manager, said in a news release that the program is important for salmon and steelhead recovery.

“Since 1991, anglers have logged more than a million trips and removed nearly six million northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers – reducing predation on young salmon by up to 40% compared to pre-program levels,” Winther said.

In 2024, more than 176,000 qualifying pikeminnow were turned in, according to the release. Anglers averaged 14.5 fish per day. The top angler earned $164,260 by catching more than 16,000 fish.

Participating anglers must register each day they plan to fish at one of 21 registration stations or by using the pikeminnow registration mobile app. More information is available at pikeminnow.org.