Prep roundup: Evelyn Berry hits grand slam for Lewis and Clark softball; Anthony Karis hits go-ahead home run for Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ridgeline 3: Anthony Karis hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and the Bullpups (16-4, 14-3) beat the visiting Falcons (9-10, 9-8). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with two hits.

Mead 9, Central Valley 4: Beckham Maurus had four hits, two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Panthers (3-16, 3-14) beat the Bears (14-5, 13-4). Kamden Lanphere led CV with two hits.

Ferris 8, Shadle Park 6: Stanton Curry had three hits and two RBIs and the Saxons (5-14, 5-12) beat the visiting Highlanders (10-9, 8-9). Carsyn Baldwin led Shadle Park with two hits.

Cheney 6, University 3: Jacob Ulrich had two hits and four RBIs and the Blackhawks (6-13, 4-13) beat the visiting Titans (11-7, 11-6).

Mt. Spokane 13, Lewis and Clark 0 (5): Braeden Parker hit a home run with a triple and six RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (15-5, 12-5) beat the Tigers (7-13, 6-11). Charlie Walden led LC with two hits.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 16, Gonzaga Prep 5 (5); Evelyn Berry hit a grand slam and the Tigers (4-14, 4-14) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-21, 0-19). Brooke Capaul scored three runs and stole two bases for LC. Sophia Gum knocked in two runs for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 17, Central Valley 0 (5): Cadence Buscher drove in five runs on two hits and the Wildcats (20-0, 18-0) defeated the visiting Bears (8-12, 8-10). Mt. Spokane clinched the league title.

Mead 10, University 9: Desi Startin scored the winning run on an error and the Panthers (18-3, 16-3) defeated the visiting Titans (14-6, 13-5). Ashlyn Carver scored three runs for U-Hi.

Cheney 4, Ridgeline 3: Mia Ashcroft hit a walk-off solo home run and the Blackhawks (8-12, 8-10) defeated the visiting Falcons (11-8, 11-7). Winning pitcher Maddy Hurley struck out 12. Kadence Barcus, Lilly Triplett and Quincy Coder each collected two hits for Ridgeline.

Ferris 11, Shadle Park 7: Tori Norling hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth and the Saxons (9-11, 8-10) defeated the visiting Highlanders (7-12, 6-12). Cadence Hyndman hit a three-run home run in the fifth for Ferris. Annabelle Moreno and Laniya Mawdsley each hit home runs for Shadle Park.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 18-9, Pullman 2-10 (DH): Juliana Stewart knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-run double and the Greyhounds (10-7, 10-5) beat the visiting Stags (17-2, 15-2) in the second game. Taylor Cromie added a two-run homer for Pullman. Kapri Bailey went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the five-inning opener for Deer Park.

Boys soccer GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 2, Ridgeline 1: Noah Estrada scored two goals and the visiting Tigers (13-1-1, 8-1) defeated the Falcons (8-6-1, 6-2). Game finished under protest.

Ferris 7, Shadle Park 2: The visiting Saxons (3-9, 2-7) defeated the Highlanders (3-12-1, 0-9).

Gonzaga Prep 1, Cheney 0 (SO): The Bulldogs (8-4-3, 7-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (6-8, 4-5).

Mt. Spokane 2, Mead 1: The visiting Wildcats (9-4-1, 6-3) defeated the Panthers (4-9, 3-6).

Central Valley 2, University 0: The Bears (8-5, 6-3) defeated the visiting Titans (2-11-1, 2-7).