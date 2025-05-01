Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs rejects plea deal in sex trafficking trial

By August Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Sean “Diddy” Combs has rejected a plea deal in his upcoming trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

At a Thursday hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs whether he rejected the plea deal from federal prosecutors that could have shortened his possible prison sentence if convicted.

“Yes, I do, your honor,” Combs said.

Convictions on all counts would likely be the equivalent of a life sentence for the 55-year-old Combs. The charge of racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the sex trafficking charge has a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to a life sentence.

Details on the terms of the plea bargain were not disclosed.

Combs was arrested and indicted last year after a bombshell lawsuit from his former partner, the singer Casandra Ventura, alleging a vast web of drug-fueled parties described as “freak-offs” and years of physical and sexual abuse.

Combs quickly settled that suit, but many other accusers and witnesses came forward afterward to accuse Combs of overseeing a culture of violent abuse and sex trafficking, leading up to a massive federal raid on Combs’ properties in L.A. and Miami.

Combs has denied all the charges against him, including those in a superseding March indictment, and has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, with opening statements on May 12.