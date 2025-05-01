Tennessee highway patrol releases video of Kilmar Abrego García traffic stop

By Steve Thompson and María Luisa Paúl Washington Post

Tennessee state law enforcement officials on Thursday released video footage of a 2022 traffic stop of Kilmar Abrego García, the Maryland resident who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March and is still being held in prison there.

Abrego García was stopped for speeding by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers near Cookeville, Tennessee. Police said he was going 75 mph in a 65 mph zone along Interstate 40, according to the video released by the state’s Department of Safety & Homeland Security.

There were about eight other people inside the SUV, and before the encounter was over police said they suspected Abrego García of carrying undocumented immigrants from Texas to the Maryland area for money. The encounter ended with just a warning issued to Abrego García for driving with an expired license.

Despite the more serious suspicions, both the officers and Abrego García struck a friendly tone during most of the 1-hour, 22-minute stop. At one point, Abrego García thanked the officer for letting him sit inside the car for warmth and joked about the cold.

The stop has been highlighted by Trump administration officials during what has been an aggressive campaign to depict Abrego García as a dangerous gang member involved in crimes, reasons they give for not returning him from El Salvador after he was deported to a high-security prison there in March despite an immigration judge’s order barring his removal to that country.

“Hello, sir,” Abrego Garcia said to the trooper in English after rolling down the window during the 2022 stop, and they exchanged pleasantries.

“You’ve got a bunch of people in here, don’t you?” the trooper commented. Abrego García replied with a quip that was hard to make out in the video, and the officer laughed.

During the stop, which occurred about 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, Abrego García said he was coming from St. Louis, and the trooper, whose body camera was recording, asked for his driver’s license, registration and insurance.

Abrego García told the trooper the men in the SUV, owned by his boss, were fellow construction workers he was driving back to Maryland.

As other officers arrive at the scene, one tells the officer who pulled Abrego García over: “You know what you got here, right? He’s hauling these people for money. You got an ass hauler, is what he’s doing.”

The officers remark that the men have no luggage in the SUV. “And if you get them out, they’re going to have toothpaste, and they’re going to have toothbrushes in their pockets, I guarantee you,” the other officer said. The video does not show that his prediction proved to be true.

The trooper ran Abrego García’s name and saw an instruction to notify federal authorities, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

By then, he had been identified as an MS-13 gang member by a police detective in Prince George’s County, Maryland, an allegation made three years earlier but that was never substantiated.

Federal officials who were contacted by the Tennessee troopers said there was no need to detain Abrego García, the agency said, and he was issued a warning for driving with an expired driver’s license and allowed to leave. No charges were filed.

Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, has defended her husband in a statement about the stop.

“Kilmar worked in construction and sometimes transported groups of workers between jobsites, so it’s entirely plausible he would have been pulled over while driving with others in the vehicle,” said Vasquez Sura, who is a U.S. citizen.

“He was not charged with any crime or cited for any wrongdoing,” she said. “Unfortunately, Kilmar is currently imprisoned without contact with the outside world, which means he cannot respond to the claims or defend himself.”

Since the Trump administration deported Abrego García to El Salvador, the legal case surrounding his family’s efforts to have him returned has become a high-profile example of the administration’s willingness to skirt or flout judicial directives, and a test of how federal judges, appeals courts and the Supreme Court can nudge the executive branch into doing what the law requires.

The Supreme Court largely affirmed an order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis that the administration take steps to facilitate his release from El Salvador. But the administration responded with defiance, appealing additional directives from Xinis, and received a blistering decision written by J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a conservative Reagan appointee on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

The appeals decision, which admonished U.S. officials as having offered flimsy legal arguments that threatened to “reduce the rule of law to lawlessness,” preceded what appeared to be a pivot when the administration began to talk of diplomatic discussions with El Salvador.

Xinis has said that she will consider contempt findings against administration officials for their defiance of her orders regarding efforts to return Abrego García but that she wanted to first develop a more complete factual case record.

He was among 238 Venezuelans and 23 Salvadorans who were placed on three planes on March 15 and sent to El Salvador despite a judge’s order that those flights turn around or stay on the ground in the United States.

The passengers were sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, a prison known for its harsh conditions, and immigrant advocates say the detainees have no access to either the U.S. or Salvadoran justice system. Abrego García was later transferred to a low-security prison there, which the Salvadoran government has said does not have inmates who are gang members.

The Justice Department has acknowledged in court that Abrego García’s deportation to El Salvador was illegal because of a humanitarian protection – known as “withholding of removal” – that he received from an immigration judge in 2019. The judge found his life would be in danger if he were sent back to El Salvador. Abrego García testified that he fled that country as a teenager after the Barrio 18 gang tried to extort his mother’s pupusa shop and threatened to kill him if he didn’t join.

He crossed the southern U.S. border illegally around 2011 and is now married to Vasquez Sura, with whom he has been raising three children, though their status as U.S. citizens does not mean he has legal status.

The case surrounding Abrego García is now in discovery proceedings, with four Trump administration officials scheduled to be deposed in coming days.

Chelsea Conrad contributed to this report.