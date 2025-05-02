U.S. payroll gain of 177,000 shows uncertainty from tariffs yet to dent hiring

By Augusta Saraiva Bloomberg

Job growth in the U.S. was robust in April and the unemployment rate held steady, suggesting uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s trade policy has yet to have a material impact on hiring plans.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 177,000 last month after the prior two months’ advances were revised lower, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%.

The report suggests the labor market continues to cool gradually, a sign that businesses facing heightened uncertainty around tariffs and turmoil in financial markets didn’t significantly alter their hiring plans. Most economists anticipate the brunt of the impact from punishing levies will be seen in coming months.

“This is a good jobs report all around. The ‘R’ word that the labor market is demonstrating in this report is resilience, certainly not recession,” Olu Sonola, head of U.S. economic research at Fitch Ratings, said in a note. “For now, we should curb our enthusiasm going forward given the backdrop of trade policies that will likely be a drag on the economy.”

U.S. stock futures and Treasury yields rose following the release, while the dollar remained lower, while investors pared back expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in 2025.

Fed officials have indicated they’re in no rush to cut rates until they get further clarity on the impact the administration’s policies will have on the economy, and are widely expected to leave their benchmark unchanged when they next meet May 6-7 despite a report Wednesday showing inflation decelerated in March.

While the U.S. central bank is an independent institution, Trump has been pressuring it to ease borrowing costs. He touted the strong employment number in a social media post after the report and repeated his call for rate cuts: “NO INFLATION, THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!!”

Payroll gains were broad based, led by an advance in health care. Transportation and warehousing employment rose by the most since December, suggesting a surge in imports and activity boosted demand for labor as businesses rushed to get ahead of tariffs. Manufacturing, meanwhile, shed jobs as the sector saw the steepest contraction in output last month since 2020.

The federal government cut jobs for a third month – the longest such streak since 2022 – reflecting efforts by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency to downsize the federal workforce and reduce government spending.

The government leads all U.S. industries in terms of layoffs announced so far in 2025, with the vast majority of the about 282,000 cuts being attributed to DOGE actions, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said in a report Thursday. Economists contend at least half a million U.S. jobs could be on the line as federal spending cuts spread to contractors, universities and others who rely on government funding.

The participation rate – the share of the population that is working or looking for work – ticked up to 62.6% in April. The rate for those between the ages of 25 and 54, also known as prime-age workers, rose to the highest level in seven months.

Economists also are paying close attention to how labor supply and demand dynamics are impacting wage gains – especially with inflation risks heating up again. The report showed average hourly earnings rose 0.2% last month, marking a deceleration from March. From a year earlier, they rose 3.8%.

Other data are pointing to a more marked deterioration in labor-market conditions. Job openings fell in March to the lowest level since September, and a report on private hiring showed employers added the fewest payrolls in nine months in April.

Economists largely expect layoffs to pick up in the coming months as economic uncertainty puts a halt on expansion plans. United Parcel Service Inc. expects to cut 20,000 jobs as it anticipates weaker demand for online shopping. Others including Volvo Group and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. also are moving to shed positions.

The report was written with assistance from Chris Middleton and Mark Niquette.