Prep track: Change of technique has U-Hi champion thrower Addy MacArthur setting new marks

University discus thrower Addy MacArthur competes on April 25, 2024. MacArthur is the top girls discus thrower in the GSL and also in the top ranks in the state. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Addy MacArthur was putting in the work but wasn’t seeing the desired results.

It was time for a change. So the University High senior standout thrower changed her technique in the shot put.

“I had hit a pretty big wall with the glide,” MacArthur said. “It was frustrating to be at a stagnant spot.”

MacArthur made the change during the winter, practicing often at the IronWood Throws facility in Rathdrum. She’s seen immediate results this spring.

She’s four inches from the school record – 44 feet, 6 inches – set by Dana McClendon in 2006.

Consistency is evidence that she’s on an upwardly mobile path. All of her throws have been 40-8¾ or better. She matched her personal best at 43-7 and increased it to 44-2 Saturday at the Mooberry Relays.

“The rotational allows for a little more speed as you deliver the implement,” explained U-Hi throws coach Bill Berg. “The more speed you have the lighter the implement, theoretically, it becomes.”

A layman’s explanation of the linear glide technique is when a thrower essentially stays in a straight line and lunges near the front of the ring as the throw is released. The rotatory technique involves a spinning motion, building momentum through a sweeping leg motion and a final power position before releasing the shot.

A similar rotatory technique is used in discus.

“It’s been so much better,” MacArthur said. “I’d been stuck on 43 since my sophomore season.”

And MacArthur has been nursing a minor hip flexor strain, an injury common to throwers. She’s taking some time off this week, planning to return to throwing next week.

She probably shouldn’t have thrown April 26 at the Mooberry Relays, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity. She also won the discus, throwing 150-0.

“I didn’t expect the 44-2 but it makes sense because she cut her volume down and her arm had more life,” Berg said.

MacArthur has extended her school record in the discus to 155-5, nearly a 10-foot improvement this season. That throw came at the Pasco Invite, and it was in dramatic style.

She scratched her opening throw. Then she got hold of one on her second. As she went through the proper protocol and stepped out of the back of the ring following the throw, she heard the event official say a belated “scratch.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” MacArthur said. “(The official) claimed that on my finish my foot had grazed the front of the ring.”

Instead of scaling back on her final throw in the prelims so she could make the finals, MacArthur repeated the same throw. The result was spectacular.

“I thought why not, why hold myself back,” MacArthur said. “I trust myself not to scratch. To scratch those two throws at Pasco is very rare. Bill and my dad thought the second throw was actually farther than the 155-5.”

She’s got her eye on a couple personal bests by an all-time thrower from years ago. Dory Reeves of Lewis and Clark has the all-time best throw by a Spokane athlete at 160-3, and personal best was 46-6¼ in the shot. Both of those marks came in 1989 when Reeves doubled as a state champion.

MacArthur, who has signed with Boise State, is seeking a third consecutive title in the discus and second straight title in the shot.

She’s a combined 37-0 in the events the past two years. She’s 52-3 the past three years.

“I knew I was on a winning streak but I didn’t know it was that much,” MacArthur said.

MacArthur performs best when the stage is big.

“It’s not necessarily a fear of losing but that’s what it is,” she said. “I’m competing against great girls that if they have a good day I also have to have a good day. That’s what I like most about big meets.”

Honor roll

Josie McLaughlin and Regan Thomas of Saint George’s are likely the two best long-distance runners in 2B state history.

At least that’s what their coach, Rick Riley, who has been running and coaching since the 1960s, believes his research has revealed.

“As best we can tell, they are the fastest 2B 1,600 runners in state history,” Riley said.

McLaughlin is in the midst of an outstanding senior year. She was runner-up to Thomas last fall at state cross country, and the duo has put up incredible times this spring.

McLaughlin leads 2B in the three events 400 (57.91), 800 (2:13.31) and the 1,600 (4:56.12). She’s second in the 3,200 (11:37.7). Thomas, a junior, is first in the 3,200 (10:51.37) and second in the 800 (2:21.87) and 1,600 (5:00.86).

They’d be leading the Greater Spokane League.

At the Legends Twilight Invitational in Walla Walla last Saturday, McLaughlin was named the Athlete of the Meet. She set two meet records.

“Josie ran a scorching final 300 (meters) to win the 1,600 in a meet and personal best 4:56.12,” Riley said. “Regan closed hard for a personal best of 5:00.86). Both crushed the school record.”

Here’s a look at some of the top times/marks in recent meets (by classification):

4A

Boys: Romin Saleki, Lewis and Clark, 100 (10.68); Jaeland Leman, Mead, 110 hurdles (14.05, first in state); Simon Rosselli, Mead, discus (218-7, leads the nation) and shot (58-2).

Girls: Cale Stinebaugh, Ferris, shot (41-6½, leads state) and discus (141-4, leads state).

3A

Boys: Kade Brownell, Mt. Spokane, 800 (1:53.81), 1,600 (4:03.48, leads state), 3,200 (8:51.53, second state); Parker Westermann, Mt. Spokane, 1,600 (4:06.76, second state); Alma Smith, Cheney, pole vault (14-6, tied for first in state).

Girls: Makenna Ritter, Mt. Spokane, 100 (12.22), 200 (25.02, leads state); Laine Gardner, Mt. Spokane, 200 (25.22); Ritter, Gardner, Kayli Eastham and Kira Ritteer, 4x400 relay (3:57.84, leads state); Makenna Ritter, Stella Volpone, Madi Hood and Gardner, 4x100 (49.08); Josie Anselmo, Shadle Park, pole vault (12-0).

2A

Boys: Talin Hughes, East Valley, 110h (14.54, leads state), 300h (38.16, leads state); Alex Peabody, Triston Bates, Krystian Pikulik, Michael Sanders, Rogers, 4x100 (42.39, leads state); Cooper Henkle, West Valley, discus (192-5, leads state), javelin (19-8, leads state); Brady Krebs, Rogers, high jump (6-5, leads state).

Girls: Zaquiyah Tomeo, Saige Alexandra Stuart, Kiera Smith, Achilles Muhammad, Rogers, 4x100 (49.04, leads state).

1A

Boys: Jett Winger, Brody Doran, Brady Nine, Bryan Delzer, Lakeside, 4x100 (42.22).

Girls: Lacy Crabtree, Macy Cummings, Layla Jones, Kaelyn Hinton, Lakeside, 4x100 (50.33, leads state); Crabtree, Cummings, Jones, Tea Simonson, 4x400 (4:01.99, leads state).

2B

Boys: Trenton Sandborn, Freeman, 110h (14.57, leads state); high jump (6-8¼, leads state); Joaquin Klitz, Braydon Bayless, Jake Werner, Per Sande, Saint George’s, 4x100 (43.38, leads state); Werner, Bayless, Sande, Shawn Jones, 4x400 (3:24.46, leads state); Colby Shamblin, Northwest Christian, javelin (200-5, leads state); Bayless, long jump (22-4½, leads state).

Girls: Anneke Haskins, Rylee Russell, Dakota Daines, Fiona Anderson, Freeman, 4x200 (1:47.02, leads state); Anderson, pole vault (11-0, leads state); Kaylee Clark, Saint George’s, triple jump (34-8, leads state).

1B

Boys: Westin Madden, Valley Christian, 1,600 (4:25.60, leads state); 3,200 (9:54.39); Joseph Steinbach, VC, shot (51-2, leads state).

Girls: Kyra Brantner, Garfield-Palouse, 100 (12.58, leads state).