Rowdy Tellez’s pinch-hit single helps Mariners extend winning streak

ARLINGTON, Texas – Teammates have playfully started calling Jorge Polanco “Polo Bonds,” and the nod to baseball’s home run king does feel appropriate given the prodigious power Polanco has unleashed early this season.

And yet, as scorching hot as Polanco’s bat has been, it was his legs that delivered in the ninth inning for the Mariners, who continued to run it up on the Texas Rangers in a 2-1 victory Saturday night at Globe Life Park.

The Mariners (20-12) have won six games in a row and eight straight series, and they’ve won all five of their games against the Rangers (16-18) – and 10 of 11 going over their AL West rival going back to last year.

Mariners reliever Matt Brash, activated off the injured list earlier Saturday, made his first appearance since Sept. 30, 2023, throwing a scoreless seventh inning 360 days after having elbow reconstruction surgery.

On Friday night, Brash watched from the dugout as the Mariners did a bunch of big things – three homers, a grand slam, 17 hits – in a 13-1 smashing of the Rangers

A day later, the ol’ “little things” got the job done for the Mariners offense, and Brash was thrilled to be officially part of it all again.

He appeared to get a hug from just about everyone in the dugout after his outing Saturday.

“Everyone gets along so well here,” Brash said. “The offense is rolling. Pitchers are doing their thing. Everyone’s just on the same page and we’re going out and playing for each other. We’re getting blowout wins; we’re getting wins like these that are a little more grindy and moving guys over and getting big hits.

“When we’re doing that we’re dangerous, and I think everyone can see that.”

The switch-hitting Polanco was out of the lineup again against a left-handed starting pitcher – he’s not fully comfortable swinging from the right side because of a mild oblique strain sustained in early April – but entered as a pinch hitter to lead off the top of the ninth against Rangers right-handed reliever Chris Martin.

In an unexpected turn, Polanco dived into second base for a hustle double, eventually scoring the inning run on Rowdy Tellez’s pinch-hit single.

Polanco had smoked a line drive at 110.5 mph and Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia made a diving attempt to catch it. But the ball bounced out of Garcia’s glove, and Polanco made an audacious burst to second base – audacious because of Garcia’s reputation as one of the game’s best outfield arms.

No matter. Polanco made it to second safely, just ahead of the tag.

“As soon as I saw the ball drop, I just kept going,” Polanco said. “I saw the chance that I can get into scoring position, so I just went for it.”

Dan Wilson has encouraged aggressive base running with his team. Over-eagerness on the bases has cost the Mariners a few times early in the season, but it was what the Mariners needed here in the ninth.

“Polo, he’s a smart player,” the Mariners manager said. “He saw an opportunity there to get into scoring position and he knew in his heart he could make it. That was really a heads-up play and it made the difference for us.”

Rookie Ben Williamson, after failing twice to get down a bunt, punched a soft groundball to the right side to move Polanco to third base with one out.

Tellez fell behind 0-2, but then sent a Martin cutter up the middle for a 103-mph line drive single, driving in Polanco from third to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

Those sorts of sequence – call it vintage baseball: get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in – have been rare for the Mariners the past couple years.

They’re starting to becoming part of their DNA now.

“It’s what these guys do, and that’s what they’ve been so good at doing, which is just grinding their at-bats and being a tough out, getting on base, doing what they’ve got to do to push a run across,” Wilson said. “That’s what we needed to tonight … and that’s a really good sign going forward.”

It looked like it could be another offensive barrage for the Mariners when J.P. Crawford homered on the first pitch of the game from Rangers left-hander Patrick Corbin. It was Crawford’s third homer of the season and the 13th leadoff homer of his career, second in club history behind Ichiro’s 37.

But Corbin got out of a first-inning jam when Donovan Solano grounded into a double play, and the Mariners didn’t threaten much until the ninth.

With the score tied 1-1, Julio Rodriguez made a great running catch in center field, on a ball Corey Seager smoked at 112 mph with the potential go-ahead run at first base. That ended a scoreless eighth inning for M’s reliever Gabe Speier.

Andrés Muñoz closed it out in the bottom of the ninth. He’s 12 for 12 in save opportunities and hasn’t allowed a run in 16 appearances this season.

The Mariners will try for their second series sweep of the Rangers on Sunday. Rookie right-hander Logan Evans is scheduled to make his second start for the Mariners, opposite two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.