Spokane fighter Juliana Miller scores unanimous win over Ivana Petrovic at UFC Fight Night

From staff reports

Juliana Miller was victorious in her first appearance in the octagon since 2023, beating Ivana Petrovic by unanimous decision 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 on Saturday in the opening bout of UFC Fight Night in Des Moines, Iowa.

The flyweight, fighting out of Spokane by way of San Diego, used three takedowns and 8 minutes, 10 seconds of control to snap a two-fight losing streak.

Miller (5-3) was fighting for the first time since surgery to repair a labrum tear. She was emotional in the post-fight interview.

“Without adversity, victory doesn’t feel as great,” Miller said.