Tri-City starter Austin Gordon shuts down Spokane Indians bats, Dust Devils win 3-1

PASCO – Tri-City starting pitcher Austin Gordon shut down the Spokane Indians’ bats for five innings, two relievers dominated the rest of the way and the Dust Devils beat the Indians 3-1 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Saturday.

The Indians (12-14) grabbed a quick lead in the first when Aidan Longwell hit a two-out double and Cole Messina followed with an RBI single.

The lead didn’t last long. Dust Devils leadoff hitter Adrian Placencia crushed his fourth homer of the season off Indians starter Michael Prosecky – the first homer the lefty had allowed in his sixth start of the season. Capri Ortiz doubled and with two outs scored on a single by Alexander Ramirez – who was tagged out by Longwell at first when he took a wide turn.

Tri-City (14-12) added a run in the fifth. Ben Gobbel walked and with two down stole second. Placencia walked, the Ortiz grounder to third was booted by Braylen Wimmer and it went into the left field bullpen and Gobbel scored easily.

Prosecky (2-2) allowed three runs – two earned – on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

It looked like the Dust Devils would score again in the sixth when Anthony Scull doubled with Matt Coutney on base. But a strong relay from centerfielder Caleb Hobson to second baseman Jean Perez to Messina nabbed Coutney at the plate.

Dust Devils relievers Max Gieg and Sam Ryan both struck out four in two innings, with Ryan earning his first professional save.