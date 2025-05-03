Trump posts an AI image of himself as pope

By Isabella Kwai New York Times

President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a ready answer when reporters asked who he would like to see become the next supreme pontiff. “I’d like to be pope,” he joked to reporters at the White House. “That would be my number one choice.”

He took the joke a step further Saturday, sharing on social media what appeared to be an artificial intelligence-generated photo of himself wearing the traditional vestments of the pope. The photo depicts him in a white cassock with a cross around his neck, his face solemn as he raises a pointed finger.

The origins of the photo were not immediately clear, and Trump did not include any commentary in his post. He shared the image on Truth Social, Instagram and X, and the White House reposted it on its official Instagram and X accounts.

The idea of “Pope Trump,” as some people called it, was immediately polarizing. Some religious people, including Catholics, did not see the humor in it, calling the photo offensive, at a time when millions of people were still mourning Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday. Several commenters on Truth Social, which is run by a company controlled by Trump, called the post sacrilegious and said it fueled misinformation.

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee, said posting the photo during a period of mourning was evidence that Trump was “unserious and incapable.”

Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, the public policy arm for the state’s Catholic bishops, said the post was shocking and “disrespectful,” and came at a particularly raw moment.

“It’s never appropriate to ridicule or mock the papacy,” Poust said, noting that American anti-Catholicism has a history of targeting the papacy. Though the president may not have intended to insult the Catholic Church, Poust said, “It does cause offense.”

“I hope that he regrets posting it,” Poust said.

But some conservative Republicans have been playing along with the president’s joke. Among them was Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. “I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope,” he said Tuesday in a post on X. “The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides,” he added. “Watching for white smoke … Trump MMXXVIII!”

The Vatican, which is deep in preparations for the election of Pope Francis’ successor, could not immediately be reached for comment on the image.

It is not the first time that Trump has shared polemical content that appeared to be generated with AI . In February, he posted a video that depicted the Gaza Strip reimagined as an opulent resort emblazoned with his name. A representative for the Hamas-run government in Gaza called the video “disgraceful.”

After his jest to reporters Tuesday, Trump, who has significantly expanded the influence of conservative Christians in the White House, said he had no strong preference for pope. But then he pointed to the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, as one of his favorite candidates. Dolan is not among the front-runners who have emerged to be the next pope, who will be elected at a conclave that begins Wednesday.

This article originally appeared in the New York Times.