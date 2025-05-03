Voters approve incorporation of SpaceX hub as Starbase, Texas

By Hank Sanders New York Times

Members of a south Texas community that has served as the hub of Elon Musk’s rocket launch company, SpaceX, voted Saturday to formally establish a new city called Starbase, fulfilling one of Musk’s long-held dreams.

At the time the polls closed at 7 p.m., 173 out of 177 votes were in favor of incorporating the city of Starbase, according to Cameron County, which administered the vote.

There are 283 eligible voters, said Remi Garza, the elections administrator for the county. About 40 votes were left to be counted, Garza said, but the early vote tally was “well past” the majority requirement needed to approve the incorporation.

The community, known to locals as Boca Chica, covers about 1.5 square miles on a spit of land that brushes up against the Mexican border.

SpaceX broke ground in the area in 2014, and it has since become the company’s central hub and launch site, as well as home to hundreds of its employees.

On his social media platform, X, Musk has referred to the area as Starbase more than a dozen times in the past four years.

“My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX,” Musk wrote in June 2021. “It’s kinda awesome though.”

In December, people living around the company offices and launch site filed a petition to officially establish the city of Starbase, Texas.

The petition described a community of about 500 inhabitants, including at least 219 primary residents and more than 100 children. Nearly everyone is a renter and works at SpaceX, according to the petition.

The municipality would be eligible to create its own police and fire departments, as well as to adopt its own ordinances, though it does not have to.

“Cities are required by law to do very little,” said Alan Bojorquez, a lawyer in Austin, Texas, who specializes in helping Texans through the process of incorporating new municipalities.

Road maintenance is one of the most significant practical issues and would no longer be handled by the county. But, as a municipality, Starbase would be eligible for state and federal grants, would have certain immunity from lawsuits and could also condemn property, Bojorquez said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.