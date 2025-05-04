Pierre Reedy powers Spokane Velocity to win against Westchester 3-1

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

Through the first seven games of their second-ever USL League One season, the Spokane Velocity have proven to be one of the league’s best teams.

They are second in goals scored (15), and tied eighth in the league in goals conceded (six), winning four of their past five matches, with a scoreless draw against Portland on April 5.

“We’ve got a great group of guys, everyone’s hungry to win, everyone has quality… no matter who starts, no matter who comes off the bench… there’s no drop -off,” Ish Jome said.

That quality and depth was exhibited on Sunday as the Velocity earned a 3-1 win against expansion club Westchester SC (4-2-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Pierre Reedy powered the Velocity with one goal and two assists as Spokane (4-1-2) scored three unanswered goals after conceding one early in the first half.

Westchester’s Stephen Payne scored on the game’s first shot attempt off a cross from Samory Powder in the fifth minute.

The Velocity outshot Westchester 7-5 in the first 45 minutes, but it took until near the end of the half for them to level the game 1-1.

In the 43rd minute, Reedy tucked the ball into the back of the net from point-blank range off a corner kick from Luis Gil, scoring his first goal of the regular season.

“I just had a lot of pressure relieved after that goal, because I felt like I was trying so hard to finally get one … not the prettiest goal… I got it over the line and I was happy and got us back in the game,” Reedy said.

Minutes into the second period, Reedy collided with Westchester goalkeeper Dane Jacoman outside of the penalty area as they both pursued the ball. Reedy barely beat Jacoman, tapping the ball to Anuar Pelaez.

Pelaez shot it into the empty net, and Spokane grabbed the 2-1 lead.

“David (Garcia)… picked it up in the back line, and one of the emphasis at halftime was those diagonal balls because they played such a high line. It wasn’t the best ball from David, but I saw the goalie try and take it down … and took a heavy touch. … I just kept pressuring and I poked it,” said Reedy. “I didn’t even see Anuar … but it was a good goal.”

In the 52nd minute, Westchester had a chance at an equalizer with a penalty kick from Juan Obregon Jr., but Merancio denied it with a diving save.

Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman praised Merancio, who leads the league in saves (20) alongside Richland’s James Sneddon.

“He’s done his homework on Obregon. He knows his spot that he likes to go. And when a player that often goes down the middle on penalties, it takes a lot for the goalkeeper to hold their nerve and stay central,” he said. “Carlos trusted himself… it was a huge moment in the game that he (Obregon Jr.) scores that, the game could go a completely different way.”

At the 63-minute mark, Reedy set up Ish Jome after taking the ball in Westchester’s half.

Reedy sprinted to the top of the penalty area before connecting with Jome inside the box, and Jome fired the ball into the top left corner of the frame.

Spokane travels to face South Georgia Tormenta (2-3-1) at Tormenta Stadium at 4:30 p.m. The game will broadcast on ESPN+.