Spokane Symphony announces 80th season lineup, with classics and newer works alike

Spokane Symphony season schedule

MASTERWORKS 1:

THE MAHLERS

What: Conductor James Lowe opens the season with Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D major, “Titan.” Gustav Mahler forbade his wife Alma from composing claiming, “There is room for only one composer in the family.” The symphony presents some of Alma’s early songs, including “Sieben Lieder” (orchestrated by Colin & David Matthews), revealing a fine composer lost to the world. The performances also shares Alexander Zemlinsky’s Intermezzo from Act I of “Es war einmal ...” (“Once upon a time ...”).

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; 3 p.m. Sept. 14

MASTERWORKS 2: LANDSCAPES

What: Conductor James Lowe presents Claude Debussy’s Prélude à “L’après-midi d’un faune” (Prelude to “The Afternoon of a Faun”), which opens with ethereal melodies, while the sound world of the Nordic landscape comes alive in Einojuhani Rautavaara’s “Cantus Arcticus” as recorded birdsong weaves through the composition. Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt features “Morning Mood” and the hair-raising “In the Hall of the Mountain King” – both pop-culture staples many will recognize. Also featuring Hamish MacCunn’s “The Land of the Mountain and the Flood,” Concert Overture, Op. 3.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 3 p.m. Oct. 5

MASTERWORKS 3: DARKO

What: Guest conductor Darko Butorac returns to present a favorite piece, Sergei Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, a powerful work written near the end of World War II that captures the struggle and optimism of the human spirit amidst wartime. The program is balanced by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s sweet and pure fourth violin concerto played by young prodigy and violinist Karisa Chiu. Program also includes Aleksandra Vrebalov’s “Gratitude” from “The Sea Ranch Songs.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8; 3 p.m. Nov. 9

MASTERWORKS 4: SYMPHONIC DANCES

What: Conductor James Lowe opens Bernstein’s music from “West Side Story: Symphonic Dances” with the intensity and romance of Bernstein’s urban retelling of “Romeo and Juliet.” Paul Creston’s Fantasy for Trombone showcases the expressive power of Spokane’s own trombonist John Church. The evening’s finale is Sergie Rachmaninoff’s breathtaking “Symphonic Dances,” Op. 45.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; 3 p.m. Jan. 18

MASTERWORKS 5: STOLEN MELODIES

What: Jess Walter, New York Times best-selling author, brings us his own witty, irreverent and lyrical take on Benjamin Britten’s “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” (aka “The Inland Northwester’s Guide to the Orchestra”). In the first half of this program, audiences will hear haunting interpretations of works written by earlier composers, including Ralph Vaughan Williams (“Fantasia on a Theme”) who borrowed a theme from the 16th century English composer, Thomas Tallis (“Pslater Tune: Why fum’th in fight”?). James Lowe will conduct, Nick Carper will play viola and Meg Stohlmann will chorale direct the Spokane Symphony Chorale. Other songs include William Walton’s “The Wise Virgins Suite,” Paul Hindemith’s “Trauermusik (Music of Mourning),” John Sebastian Bach’s Chorale, “Vor deinen Thron tret’ ich hiermit,” BWV 327, and Grace Williams’s “Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31; 3 p.m. Feb. 1

MASTERWORKS 6: LOVE TRIANGLE

What: Guest conductor Johannes Schalefli’s program explores music’s most famous love triangle. Clara Schumann was only 19 when she composed her piano concerto (Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 7) but later set aside writing to support her eight children after Robert Shumann’s (“Manfred Overture,” Op. 115) death. The nature of her relationship with the younger Johannes Brahms (Symphony No.1 in C minor, Op.68) remains an enduring mystery. Performances will feature Wynona Wang on piano.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28; 3 p.m. March 1

MASTERWORKS 7: PRIMAVERA

What: Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel’s Overture in C major, a bold and joyful work, hints at the greatness she might have achieved had she been allowed to follow in her beloved brother Felix Mendelssohn’s footsteps. Édouard Lalo’s Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21, blends French elegance with Spanish flair, while Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90, “Italian,” is filled with warm melodies and rhythmic energy. The program to celebrate the slow return of spring is conducted by James Lowe and features concertmaster and violinist Mateusz Wolski.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 28; 3 p.m. March 29

MASTERWORKS 8: VERDI REQUIEM

What: Guiseppe Verdi’s monumental “Messa da requiem” (“Manzoni requiem”) is a deeply moving work written in honor of Italian writer Alessandro Manzoni. Verdi’s choral masterpiece, presented by the Spokane Symphony Chorale led by director Meg Stohlmann, merges operatic intensity with sacred reverence, exploring the full range of human emotion – from fear and sorrow to hope and transcendence. The Requiem, to be conducted by James Lowe, stands as one of Verdi’s most profound and stirring works.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 25; 3 p.m. April 26

MASTERWORKS 9: COMING TO AMERICA

What: Conductor James Lowe opens this program with a new commission from longtime symphony friend Sydney Guillaume. Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” Op. 43, is a virtuosic masterpiece that fuses Russian heritage with American influences. After intermission, Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra, BB123, showcases the orchestra in vivid colors, capturing the resilience and adaptability of a composer who embraced his new world. Program features pianist Evren Ozell.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 9, 2026; 3 p.m. May 10, 2026

POPS 1: THE DIVAS FROM BROADWAY

What: Leading ladies from the Broadway stage, Glinda and Elphaba from “Wicked,” light up the stage in an evening of Broadway showstoppers. Hear songs from “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Evita,” “Funny Girl,” “Gypsy,” “A Chorus Line” and many others. Conductor James Lowe leads vocalists Alli Mauzey and Nicole Parker.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27

POPS 2: DECADES: BACK TO THE ’80S

What: Guest conductor Morihiko Nakahara, with vocalists Brie Cassil, Colin Smith and Paul Loren, head back to the 1980s, in a power-packed evening of the decade’s No. 1 hit songs, including “The Power of Love,” “Time After Time,” “Material Girl,” “Addicted to Love,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and many more. Features music by stars like Madonna, Debbie Gibson, Huey Lewis & The News, Phil Collins, Joe Cocker and others.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15

POPS 3: HOLIDAY POPS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

What: Guest conductor Morihiko Nakahara leads the Spokane Symphony in performing holiday classics to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 3 p.m. Dec. 14

POPS 4: VOCTAVE: CORNER OF BROADWAY AND MAIN STREET

When: 7:30 p.m. March 14

What: A cappella sensation Voctave’s 11-member vocal ensemble joins the Spokane Symphony, led by conductor James Lowe, to bring harmonies to some of the most beloved songs. From Disney showstoppers to Broadway masterpieces, “The Corner of Broadway and Main Street” is a treat for music lovers of all ages.

POPS 5: AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

What: Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with music that captures the heart and soul of the nation. Guest conductor Byron Stripling’s charismatic trumpet and powerful vocals will lead the audience through the birth of jazz, the soulful grooves of R&B and more vibrant genres that define the American soundscape.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 11

CHAMBER SOIRÉES AT THE HISTORIC DAVENPORT HOTEL

What: Set in the Davenport Historic Hotel’s Marie Antionette Ballroom, small ensembles play some of the symphony musicians’ favorite works of both familiar composers with a few new discoveries along the way. Table seating includes light fare from the Historic Davenport Hotel kitchen and a glass of wine along with the ticket. Gallery seating includes the concert ticket only.

Chamber Soirée 1: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Chamber Soirée 2: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21; 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Chamber Soirée 3: 7:30 p.m. April 15; 7:30 p.m. April 16

MASTERWORKS

& MIMOSAS

What: A a chance to casually experience the Spokane Symphony at work during a Saturday morning rehearsal. Watch the conductor shape and refine the weekend’s music with the visiting guest artist and orchestra. Doors open at 9 a.m. at the Fox Theater and your ticket includes one mimosa, coffee and gourmet pastries. The rehearsal begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 12:30 pm with one 15-minute intermission.

Masterworks 1: Mahler: 10 a.m. Sept. 13

Masterworks 4: Symphonic Dances: 10 a.m. Jan. 17

Masterworks 9: Coming to America: 10 a.m. May 9

THE MUSIC OF ‘HARRY POTTER’

What: Take a magical journey with the Spokane Symphony, as they perform some of the most iconic pieces of music from the “Harry Potter” series. Conducted by Shira Samuels-Shragg.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 25

Note: A full-length sensory-friendly production of the fan-favorite is 3 p.m. Oct. 26

HANDEL’S MESSIAH AT CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST

What: The holiday tradition of Handel’s Messiah returns to St. John’s Cathedral with conductor James Lowe, chorale director Meg Stohlmann and the Spokane Symphony Chorale. Honor Handel’s most outstanding work, including the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; 3 p.m. Nov. 22

‘THE NUTCRACKER’

What: State Street Ballet and over 70 local dancers bring “The Nutcracker” to life while Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, conducted by James Lowe, is played live by the Spokane Symphony.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 3 p.m. Dec. 7

Note: A full-length, sensory-friendly production is 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH BEETHOVEN’S NINTH

What: Ring in the New Year with a Spokane Symphony classic: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and “Ode to Joy,” featuring the Spokane Symphony Chorale.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31

‘LA LA LAND’

What: The 2016 Academy Award-winning film, “La La Land,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, in a live concert experience on Valentine’s Day.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14

HANS ZIMMER VS. JOHN WILLIAMS

What: The Spokane Symphony performs epic scores from the two greatest film composers of all time.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 20; 3 p.m. March 21

‘BATMAN’

What: It’s the caped crusader like never before as the Spokane Symphony performs Danny Elfman’s iconic score alongside the screening of the original 1989 DC Superhero film “Batman,” conducted by Morihiko Nakahara.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 2, 2026

THE MUSIC OF STUDIO GHIBLI

What: Conjure the animated universe of Hayao Miyazaki’s acclaimed and award-winning films with the spellbinding music of Joe Hisaishi. Featuring music from “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” the Spokane Symphony, led by Morihiko Nakahara, presents music of legendary Studio Ghibli.

When: 3 p.m. May 16, 2026

Note: This concert is music only.